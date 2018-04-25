CCC Introduces AI Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types

Research shows that 9 out of 10 consumers prefer estimates when delivered with heat maps that clearly highlight the damage versus estimates delivered without heat maps.

"For photos to deliver real benefits they need to be supported by data and a deep understanding of how the claims process works," said David Bliss, VP of Product Management for CCC. "We're injecting our claims solution suite with AI, which becomes infinitely more powerful when combined with data in CCC ONE, and CCC's 30 years of experience supporting the auto claims industry. Our damage detection technology and heat maps bring depth and insight into otherwise opaque damage photos. And we know through our 50 million annual consumer touchpoints that transparency is linked to satisfaction. CCC's real-world applications of AI are a gamechanger for the industry."

CCC's claims solutions are powered by the CCC ONE™ Platform, a cloud-based hyperscale platform built for the massive-scale demands of today's business environment, which includes digital content and telematics data. CCC has processed nearly 200 million automotive claims, and its solutions are in use by more than 350 carriers, 24,000 repair shops, OEMs, and third-party data and service providers.

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, combines strategic foresight, dynamic partnerships, and smart technology to power its customers forward. Founded in 1980, CCC is a leading provider of innovative cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies and apps for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the powerful CCC ONE™ platform, which connects a vast network of 350+ insurance companies, 24,000+ repair facilities, OEMS, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. In addition, CCC provides access to car-related services to millions of consumers via carwise.com, and Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides customizable, end-to-end, casualty solutions to auto insurers for the handling of first and third-party claims. The collective set of CCC's smart, flexible, and intuitive solutions make connected car, vehicle, and accident data actionable, informing decision-making, enhancing productivity, and helping customers deliver faster and better experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at cccis.com.

