C/D/H Welcomes Return Of Client Executive Karen Downard

"I am thrilled to return to Michigan and to C/D/H after eight amazing years in Dallas. I am passionate about the role technology plays in bettering our world and in helping clients succeed. I am excited to work again with the amazing C/D/H team, who are known for building lasting customer relationships and delivering excellence," Downard said. "My focus will be on empowering clients to solve their most challenging business problems by harnessing the promise of digital transformation in our mobile first, cloud first world."



Downard returns to C/D/H following six years of work on behalf of Microsoft in Dallas, where she held roles of US Healthcare Solution Sales, Director of Digital Transformation Enterprise Solution Sales and US Healthcare Corporate Account Manager. Downard also worked for Salesforce.com in Dallas as a Senior Strategic Healthcare and Life Sciences Account Executive for 2 years.

C/D/H sees Downard's expertise in solution sales and Microsoft and Salesforce.com cloud platforms, paired with her proven success in serving both commercial enterprise and healthcare organizations, as powerful assets to the company and making Downard the ideal candidate to help C/D/H clients navigate digital transformation.

"Karen is returning to C/D/H at a particularly opportune time in our growth process," says Mark Becker, Partner | Director of Solutions & Sales. "We are currently poised for significant expansion as more and more companies are finding that our unique capabilities and approach synchronize well with their needs and objectives. Karen is uniquely capable of building awareness of the value we bring to the table for our clients, and can develop the type of strong working relationships that help us deliver that value effectively."

Downard graduated from Western Washington University where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. With 20 years of experience in the IT solutions industry, Karen holds Microsoft and Salesforce.com certifications as well as CPHIMS. Along with her husband Dave and son Max, Karen resides in the Kalamazoo area, while daughters Katy and Ali attend college in Texas and Colorado respectively. Karen is a lifelong learner, outdoor lover and proud owner of shelter dogs. She enjoys activities including boating, paddle boarding, hiking and cheerleading for Max's high school soccer team.

About C/D/H: C/D/H employs a user-centric, lean, and agile approach to IT solutions consulting and has served clients across the country for more than 24 years. The firm has offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids, from which it solves organizational challenges through technology in collaboration, infrastructure, unified communications, project management, mobility, and user centric application/software design and development. More information is available on our website.

