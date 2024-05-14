Celebration of GV's Second Anniversary Listing-GV Anticipates a New Journey

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company celebrated the second anniversary listing on May 8, 2024.

At the gala dinner celebrating the second anniversary of Visionary's listing, attendees together witnessed this special moment, and on this unforgettable evening, they collectively celebrated the development and magnificent achievements of Visionary.

At the celebration, Visionary recognizes the outstanding contributions of its partners and supporters to its development. Among them, Ms. Xiaohua Zhang was awarded the top prize of this celebration. Ms. Xiaohua Zhang has been a loyal supporter and active participant of Visionary. Therefore, Visionary has decided to present Ms. Xiaohua Zhang with a luxurious Farnova Coupe as the top prize to express gratitude and recognition for her.

The presentation of the top prize will take place on May 8, 2026, at 105 Moatfield Dr., 11F, Visionary Tower, Toronto. Ms. Xiaohua Zhang will be present to receive this exciting gift. Additionally, Visionary will notify Ms. Xiaohua Zhang of the specific details for claiming the prize in advance via phone or email.

As a leading technology enterprise, Visionary Group has made significant progress and breakthroughs over the past two years. In this challenging yet opportunistic era, Visionary Group has always upheld the principles of innovation, excellence, and sustainable development, continuously drove technological innovation and industrial upgrading, and provided customers with high-quality services and products.

The achievements of Visionary Group are inseparable from the strong support and encouragement of our extensive partners and supporters. They have stood side by side with Visionary Group, jointly creating a dynamic and innovative development platform, providing strong support for the growth of the enterprise.

During the celebration, Visionary Group specially recognized a group of partners and supporters who have made outstanding contributions to its development. These partners come from various fields, including technology, finance, culture, and more. They have collaborated closely with Visionary Group, jointly driving the development and growth of the enterprise.

At the same time, Visionary Group is full of confidence and expectations for the future. In the new journey ahead, Visionary Group will continue to uphold the principles of innovation, excellence, and collaboration, constantly exploring and innovating, and creating greater value and contributions for customers and society.

On the occasion of the second anniversary of Visionary's listing, let us join hands and embark on a new journey together, creating a brighter tomorrow!

