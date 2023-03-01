Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type, By Scale, By Mode, By Workflow, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type, By Scale (R&D), By Mode, By Workflow (Vector Production, Cell Banking), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423423/?utm_source=PRN

Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global cell and gene therapy manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 47.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030 owing to the exponential progress of the clinical pipeline, coupled with a rising number of regulatory approvals for advanced therapies, which has majorly driven the growth of the market.

Significant investments by government authorities and key market players are other factors fueling the growth of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Around USD 2.3 billion was invested in gene therapies by companies over the last decade. Major service providers, including CDMOs/CMOs and in-house manufacturers, consider these therapies as an active area of investment. For instance, in May 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific also invested USD 180 million to scale up its viral vector manufacturing capacity twofold. These players are investing significant amounts either in building and/or expanding manufacturing capabilities or forming strategic alliances with competitors to boost their market presence. Thus, these factors are anticipated to act as primary driving factors for this market.

The number of cell and gene therapies entering clinical trials and later gaining marketing authorization from regulatory bodies is increasing every year. By the end of 2019, 17 cell and gene therapy products were approved by the U.S. FDA for commercial use. The U.S. FDA is expecting to receive over 200 gene and cell treatment INDs annually from the beginning of 2020. The regulatory body is also planning to approve up to 20 products per year from 2025. Such supportive government initiatives are expected to increase the demand for cell and gene therapy manufacturing services in the near future.

Following an article published in March 2020, in the U.S., the number of cell and gene therapies in the pipeline (phase III trials) was 289 at the beginning of 2019, which reached 362 in early 2020. The number is expected to increase twofold if the preclinical pipeline is considered. This growing number indicates the high demand for manufacturing services for cell and gene therapies. According to a report by America's Biopharmaceutical Companies, gene and cell therapies range from early to late stages of clinical development with a focus on a wide spectrum of diseases, including neurologic conditions, genetic disorders, and cancer.

Cell And Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The cell therapy manufacturing segment dominated the 2022 market in terms of revenue. A growing number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing research in this space has resulted in the segment dominance

A high number of candidate molecules in the pre-commercial scale stage has contributed to the largest revenue share for the pre-commercial scale manufacturing market segment in 2022

With an increasing number of regulatory approvals for gene and cell therapy products, the demand for commercial production of these therapies is increasing rapidly, thereby increasing the share of the commercial-scale manufacturing segment

The contract manufacturing segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, as a substantial number of biomanufacturers are turning to CMOs for efficient and rapid product development

Moreover, the constantly growing clinical pipeline is another contributing factor expected to accelerate contract manufacturing segment growth

North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue owing to advancements in research and development pertaining to gene therapy and the increasing number of investments by the regional governments

dominated the global market in terms of revenue owing to advancements in research and development pertaining to gene therapy and the increasing number of investments by the regional governments The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period

region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period This can be attributed to the establishment of accelerated approval pathways, growing private and government investments, and increasing healthcare needs

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423423/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker