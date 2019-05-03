Cell Expansion Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Expansion Market by Product, Cell Type (Human, Animal), Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research, Cancer & Cell-based Research), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell expansion market is projected to reach USD 26.0 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.

North America dominates the cell expansion market

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the government funding for cancer research, increasing awareness regarding advanced treatment theories, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 70% , Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 10%

By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 20%, and Others: 50%

By Region: North America : 35%, Europe : 24%, Asia : 25%, and the RoW: 16%

This report studies the cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total cell expansion market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the cell expansion offered by the top 10 players in the market. The report analyzes the cell expansion market by product and region

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various cell expansion across key geographic regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell expansion market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the cell expansion market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Country Coverage

1.2.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2 Primary Data

2.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Expansion Market: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Cell Expansion Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Cell Expansion Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Government Investments for Cell-Based Research

5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on R&D for Cell-Based Therapies

5.2.1.5 Increasing GMP Certifications for Cell Therapy Production Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ethical Concerns Regarding Research in Cell Biology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 3D Cell Expansion Technology



6 Cell Expansion Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Media

6.2.1.1 Media Segment to Dominate the Cell Expansion Consumables Market

6.2.2 Reagents

6.2.2.1 Reagents Segment to Account for the Second-Largest Share of the Cell Expansion Consumables Market

6.2.3 Sera

6.2.3.1 North America to Dominate the Cell Expansion Sera Market

6.2.4 Disposables

6.2.4.1 Tissue Culture Flasks

6.2.4.1.1 Tissue Culture Flasks Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Disposables Market

6.2.4.2 Bioreactor Accessories

6.2.4.2.1 Bioreactor Accessories Segment Accounted for the Second-Largest Share of the Disposables Market

6.2.4.3 Other Disposables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

6.3.1.1 Flow Cytometers

6.3.1.1.1 Product Launches to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.1.2 Centrifuges

6.3.1.2.1 Major Players are Focusing on Launching New and Advanced Centrifuges in the Market

6.3.1.3 Cell Counters & Hemocytometers

6.3.1.3.1 Technological Advancements Supporting the Growth of the Cell Counters & Hemocytometers Market

6.3.1.4 Other Supporting Equipment

6.3.2 Bioreactors

6.3.2.1 Microcarrier Bioreactors

6.3.2.1.1 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors

6.3.2.1.1.1 Microcarrier-Based Anchorage-Dependent Bioreactors Offer Large-Scale Production

6.3.2.1.2 Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors

6.3.2.1.2.1 North America is the Largest Market for Suspension-Based Anchorage-Independent Bioreactors

6.3.2.2 Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

6.3.2.2.1 Collaborations and Product Launches Supporting the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.3 Automated Cell Expansion Systems

6.3.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment



7 Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Human Cells

7.2.1 Stem Cells

7.2.1.1 Adult Stem Cells

7.2.1.1.1 Adult Stem Cells Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Human Stem Cells Market, Primarily Due to Increased Government Initiatives in Cell-Based Research

7.2.1.2 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCS)

7.2.1.2.1 IPSCS are Sued in Cell Replacement Therapies, Drug Screening, and Tissue Regeneration

7.2.1.3 Embryonic Stem Cells (ESCS)

7.2.1.3.1 Increasing Private and Public Investments for Stem Cell Research - Major Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.2 Differentiated Cells

7.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Market

7.3 Animal Cells

7.3.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies are the Major End Users of Animal Cells



8 Cell Expansion Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

8.2.1 Increasing Government Funding on Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research to Drive Market Growth

8.3 Cancer and Cell-Based Research

8.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Support Market Growth

8.4 Other Applications



9 Cell Expansion Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research to Drive Market Growth

9.3 Research Institutes

9.3.1 Growth in Funding for Life Science Research to Drive the Market for Research Institutes

9.4 Cell Banks

9.4.1 Increasing Awareness Among People About the Benefits of Preserving Stem Cells to Drive Market Growth

9.5 Other End Users



10 Cell Expansion Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US to Witness the Highest Growth in the North American Cell Expansion Market Due to the Increasing Government Funding on Cell-Based Research

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Funding for Research in Regenerative Medicine to Support Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany is the Fastest-Growing Market for Cell Expansion in Europe

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Robust Biotechnology Infrastructure in the Country to Support Market Growth

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Government Investments in Stem Cell Research to Drive the Market for Cell Expansion in the Uk

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Cell Biology Seminars and Conferences to Fuel the Adoption of Cell Expansion Products

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Funding From Private and Public Organizations to Aid Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population in the Country to Drive Market Growth

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Government Initiatives to Promote Stem Cell Research to Play A Major Role in Driving Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology IndustriesKey Growth Driver for the Cell Expansion Market in India

10.4.4 Singapore

10.4.4.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies is Supporting the Growth of the Cell Expansion Market in the Country

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Conferences and Research Activities on Stem Cells are Supporting the Growth of the Cell Expansion Market in the Country

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Market for Cell Expansion

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals, 2016-2019

11.3.2 Acquisitions, 2016-2019

11.3.3 Agreements, 2016-2019

11.3.4 Expansions, 2016-2019

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)

11.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.4.2 Visionary Leaders

11.4.3 Innovators

11.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.4.5 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.3 Terumo BCT

12.4 Merck KGaA

12.5 Beckman Coulter Inc.

12.6 Miltenyi Biotec

12.7 Lonza Group Ltd.

12.8 Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

12.9 GE Healthcare

12.10 Corning Incorporated



