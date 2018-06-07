Cell Free DNA Isolation and Extraction Market, 2026: Market is Anticipated to Grow Over $442.8 Million

The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the Cell-free DNA testing market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends and technological advancements. The scope of this report constitutes an in-depth study of the global Cell-free DNA testing market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions. The market has been segmented into product', platform', application and regions'. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights concerning the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



Biomarker play an important role in development of translational medicine, which facilitates translation of basic research into medical advances. In line with this, most pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are committing to associate their therapeutic drugs with diagnostic assays to monitor the drug response as number of biomarkers are directly associated with drugs. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific in collaboration with Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline Plc. is developing multi-market universal next-generation sequencing for multiple companion diagnostic programs, which will help pharma companies to match cancer patients with specific drug candidate



The global cell free DNA isolation and extraction market is anticipated to grow over $442.8 Million with 14,638.3 Thousand units by 2026, aided by the rising demand for non-invasive prenatal testing among high risk pregnant women and increased demand for liquid biopsy. North America is the leading contributor to the global cell free DNA isolation and extraction market, in terms of both, volume and revenue.



The contribution of North America to the global cell free DNA isolation and extraction market was volume and valued to be approximately 59% and 61% in 2016, respectively. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow, by volume, at an impressive 21.15% CAGR during the forecast period. The extraction kits hold the largest share of the total cfDNA extraction/isolation market and growing at a double digit CAGR. Furthermore, with magnetic bead-based kits, proteinase and heat treatment are unnecessary, enabling all the processes to be conducted at room temperature. As compared to traditional cfDNA extraction methods, there is also a significant reduction in processing and hands-on time.



Among the applications, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) leads the cfDNA extraction/isolation market share. In 2016, the NIPT segment accounted for 72% of the total market. However, the market share of NIPT segment is expected to decrease substantially during the forecast period owing high market penetration rate of cfDNA technology in the cancer diagnostic and screening application. In 2016, next generation sequencing was the most used downstream quantification technique for cfDNA and accounted for 71% of the total sample processing share and is expected to remain the leading quantification technique in 2026.



This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global cell free DNA isolation and extraction market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global cell free DNA isolation and extraction market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Early Discovery and Applications of cfDNA

1.3 Properties of cfDNA

1.4 Biological Role of cfDNA

1.5 Extraction of Circulating cfDNA

1.6 Application of Circulating cfDNA

1.7 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential

1.8 Recent Historical Trends 2013-2016 (Parent Market: Genomics)

1.9 Recent Historical Trends 2013-2016 (cfDNA)

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Promoting and Inhibiting Factors of cfDNA Market Growth

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Develoments and Stratgies

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Company (2015 and 2016)

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

4 Pricing Analysis

4.1 cfDNA Extraction Kits Pricing Analysis

5 Global Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Market, by Product

5.1 Analysis

5.2 Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Kits

5.3 Cell Free DNA Automated Instruments

5.4 Consumables

6 Global Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Market, by Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Next Generation Sequencing

6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4 Others

7 Global Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Market, by Applications

7.1 Overview

7.2 Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Transplant Rejection and Other Disease Condition

7.5 Others

8 Global Cell Free DNA Extraction and Isolation Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Overview

9.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.3 AccuBioMed

9.4 Aline Biosciences

9.5 Berry Genomics

9.6 BioChain

9.7 Bioo Scientific Corporation

9.8 BGI Diagnostics

9.9 BioCAT GmbH

9.1 Epigentek Group Inc.

9.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.12 GATC Biotech AG.

9.13 Illumina, Inc.

9.14 Laboratory Corporation of America

9.15 LifeCodexx AG

9.16 Merck KGaA

9.17 Natera Inc.

9.18 NIPD Genetics

9.19 Norgen Biotek Corp

9.2 PreAnalytiX GmbH

9.21 Premaitha Health Plc

9.22 GATC Biotech AG.

9.23 Illumina, Inc.

9.24 Laboratory Corporation of America

9.25 QIAGEN

9.26 Quest Diagnostics

9.27 SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc.

9.28 STRATEC Biomedical AG

9.29 Thermo Fisher Scientific

9.3 NeoGenStar LLC

9.31 Omega Bio-tek, Inc

9.32 Promega Corporation

9.33 System Biosciences, LLC.

9.34 STRECK, INC.

10 Report Scope & Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vmjkj/cell_free_dna?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cell-free-dna-isolation-and-extraction-market-2026-market-is-anticipated-to-grow-over-442-8-million-300661521.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

