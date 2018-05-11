Cell Therapy Markets to 2027 by Therapeutic Categories, Technologies and Geographical Areas

Stem cells are discussed in detail in one chapter. Some light is thrown on the current controversy of embryonic sources of stem cells and comparison with adult sources. Other sources of stem cells such as the placenta, cord blood and fat removed by liposuction are also discussed. Stem cells can also be genetically modified prior to transplantation.

Cell therapy technologies overlap with those of gene therapy, cancer vaccines, drug delivery, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Pharmaceutical applications of stem cells including those in drug discovery are also described. Various types of cells used, methods of preparation and culture, encapsulation and genetic engineering of cells are discussed. Sources of cells, both human and animal (xenotransplantation) are discussed. Methods of delivery of cell therapy range from injections to surgical implantation using special devices.

The cell-based markets was analyzed for 2017, and projected to 2027. The markets are analyzed according to therapeutic categories, technologies and geographical areas. The largest expansion will be in diseases of the central nervous system, cancer and cardiovascular disorders. Skin and soft tissue repair as well as diabetes mellitus will be other major markets.

The number of companies involved in cell therapy has increased remarkably during the past few years. More than 500 companies have been identified to be involved in cell therapy and 310 of these are profiled in part II of the report along with tabulation of 297 alliances.



Key Topics Covered:



Part I: Technologies, Ethics & Regulations



Executive Summary



1. Introduction to Cell Therapy



2. Cell Therapy Technologies



3. Stem Cells



4. Clinical Applications of Cell Therapy



5. Cell Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders



6. Cell Therapy for Cancer



7. Cell Therapy for Neurological Disorders



8. Ethical, Legal and Political Aspects of Cell therapy



9. Safety and Regulatory Aspects of Cell Therapy



Part II: Markets, Companies & Academic Institutions



10. Markets and Future Prospects for Cell Therapy



11. Companies Involved in Cell Therapy



12. Academic Institutions



13. References



