Cellenkos, Inc. Announces Alick Sun as Senior Vice President for Corporate and Business Development

HOUSTON, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cellenkos Inc. announced the appointment of Alick Sun as Senior Vice President for Corporate & Business Development, further strengthening its executive team as the company continues reinforcing the foundation for long-term growth. He will be responsible for leading all business and corporate development activities. Alick Sun is the senior VP of Golden Meditech Holdings Limited, and holds a concurrent position in Cellenkos. Golden Meditech (www.goldenmeditech.com) is an integrated healthcare group in China and a major shareholder of Cellenkos.

Alick Sun, Senior Vice President for Corporate & Business Development, Cellenkos, Inc.

"Alick is a strong leader with an established track record of successful strategic planning and business development in the clinical and life sciences space," said Dr. Simrit Parmar, Chief Medical Officer of Cellenkos, Inc. "The proven critical thinking he brings to Cellenkos coupled with his comprehensive understanding of the technology and its application will help us achieve our goals."

In his role, Alick will be responsible for raising capital and global business development activities, including strategic commercial deals, mergers and acquisitions; licensing and partnerships. Alick brings with him 4 years of pharma experience at Managing Director level at Exceltis and 16 years of animal health experience at General Manager/Regional Director level at global pharmaceutical companies including Schering Plough and MSD. Alick has shown extraordinary strength in building up new business and improvement of existing infrastructure. He has unique and extensive experience in working with local and central government for registration of new products and also possesses strong passion for developing talents, team and culture.

"As Cellenkos prepares itself for US FDA IND application and clinical trial roll out, we are very fortunate to have Alick Sun join our company leadership which will strategically position Cellenkos for success," said Tara Sadeghi, Senior Clinical Director of Operations, Cellenkos, Inc.

About Cellenkos, Inc.

Cellenkos, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing universal donor cell therapeutics derived from cord blood for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions, and owns GMP (good manufacturing practice) compliant, stand-alone, manufacturing facility registered with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cellenkos' lead product CK0801 delivers clinically meaningful doses of cord blood regulatory T cells to overcome immune dysfunction.

Contact:

Erin Horne

1-832-962-7628

erin.horne@cellenkosinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellenkos-inc-announces-alick-sun-as-senior-vice-president-for-corporate-and-business-development-300629354.html

SOURCE Cellenkos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cellenkosinc.com

