Cellular IoT Market Insights to 2025: Major Trends & Volume Forecasts by Technologies (Nb-IoT, LTE-M, LoRa, SigFox), Verticals and Regions
Feb 10, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular IoT Markets - Opportunities for NB-IoT, LTE-M, Sigfox and LoRa before 5G introduction: Markets at 2018 & Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study including a report and a dataset analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe.
It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation.
Its thorough examination of major market trends includes vertical market dynamics and technology evolution, plus volume forecasts up to 2025 by region (6), by vertical (14) and by technology (4).
The report also presents the quantitative evolution of the installed base of IoT objects.
DATABASE INDICATORS
Forecasts up to 2025 of installed base of IoT objects:
- Breakdown by region
- Breakdown by LPWAN networking technology
- Breakdown by vertical
Technologies
- Nb-IoT
- LTE-M
- LoRa
- SigFox
Verticals
- Agriculture
- Cow
- Machinery
- Sheep
- Soil sensors
- Energy
- Power line monitoring
- Healthcare
- Remote-patient devices
- Industry
- Connected industrial machines
- Connected industrial robots
- Logistics
- Containers
- Pallets
- Trucks
- Military
- Active Military Manpower
- Ground vehicles
- Mining and public works
- Construction equipment
- Oil and gas
- Pipelines
- Tank monitoring
- Public safety
- Environmental protection
- Security
- Alarms
- Smoke detectors
- Smart Building
- Elevators
- HVAC
- Smart City
- Parking lots
- Street light
- Urban transport
- Waste management
- Transport
- Buses
- Utilities/Energy
- Electric meters
- Gas meters
- Water meters
Geographic area
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- World
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. LPWAN Technologies
3.1. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area (U-LPWA) technologies
3.2. Sigfox
3.3. LoRa
3.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellular networks
3.5. NB-IoT and LTE-M
3.6. NB-IoT/LTE-M deployment examples
3.7. Will unlicensed LPWAN compete with LTE IoT versions?
3.8. Coming soon - 5G
3.9. 5G massive IoT
4. Vertical market development
4.1. Agriculture
4.2. Healthcare
4.3. Logistics
4.4. Military
4.5. Mining and public works
4.6 Oil and Gas
4.7. Public safety
4.8. Security
4.9. Smart building
4.10. Smart City
4.11. Passenger transport
4.12. Utilities
5. Market sizing
5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth
5.2. By 2025, NB-IoT will be the main LPWAN technology
Companies Mentioned
- 7Sense
- Ahoy Systems
- AT&T
- BrighterBins
- CalAmp
- Copeex
- DHL
- Digitanimal
- Goldcard
- HEX SAFETY
- Huawei
- Ineo-Sense
- Insigma Group
- Michelin
- Pampaas
- Securitas
- Sensoneo
- Sogedo
- Telia Norway
- Veolia/Birdz
- Yazamtec
- YoSmart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qydso0
