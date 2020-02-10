Cellular IoT Market Insights to 2025: Major Trends & Volume Forecasts by Technologies (Nb-IoT, LTE-M, LoRa, SigFox), Verticals and Regions

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cellular IoT Markets - Opportunities for NB-IoT, LTE-M, Sigfox and LoRa before 5G introduction: Markets at 2018 & Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study including a report and a dataset analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market around the globe.



It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation.



Its thorough examination of major market trends includes vertical market dynamics and technology evolution, plus volume forecasts up to 2025 by region (6), by vertical (14) and by technology (4).



The report also presents the quantitative evolution of the installed base of IoT objects.

DATABASE INDICATORS



Forecasts up to 2025 of installed base of IoT objects:

Breakdown by region

Breakdown by LPWAN networking technology

Breakdown by vertical

Technologies

Nb-IoT

LTE-M

LoRa

SigFox

Verticals

Agriculture

Cow



Machinery



Sheep



Soil sensors

Energy

Power line monitoring

Healthcare

Remote-patient devices

Industry

Connected industrial machines



Connected industrial robots

Logistics

Containers



Pallets



Trucks

Military

Active Military Manpower



Ground vehicles

Mining and public works

Construction equipment

Oil and gas

Pipelines



Tank monitoring

Public safety

Environmental protection

Security

Alarms



Smoke detectors

Smart Building

Elevators



HVAC

Smart City

Parking lots



Street light



Urban transport



Waste management

Transport

Buses

Utilities/Energy

Electric meters



Gas meters



Water meters

Geographic area

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& North America

World

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Methodology



3. LPWAN Technologies

3.1. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area (U-LPWA) technologies

3.2. Sigfox

3.3. LoRa

3.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellular networks

3.5. NB-IoT and LTE-M

3.6. NB-IoT/LTE-M deployment examples

3.7. Will unlicensed LPWAN compete with LTE IoT versions?

3.8. Coming soon - 5G

3.9. 5G massive IoT



4. Vertical market development

4.1. Agriculture

4.2. Healthcare

4.3. Logistics

4.4. Military

4.5. Mining and public works

4.6 Oil and Gas

4.7. Public safety

4.8. Security

4.9. Smart building

4.10. Smart City

4.11. Passenger transport

4.12. Utilities



5. Market sizing

5.1. IoT market enjoying tremendous growth

5.2. By 2025, NB-IoT will be the main LPWAN technology



Companies Mentioned



7Sense

Ahoy Systems

AT&T

BrighterBins

CalAmp

Copeex

DHL

Digitanimal

Goldcard

HEX SAFETY

Huawei

Ineo-Sense

Insigma Group

Michelin

Pampaas

Securitas

Sensoneo

Sogedo

Telia Norway

Veolia/Birdz

Yazamtec

YoSmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qydso0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

