Cellulose Fiber Market to register 9.06% CAGR from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The cellulose fiber market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio analyzes the market by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This study identifies the growing demand from the textile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose fiber market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The cellulose fiber market covers the following areas:

Cellulose Fiber Market Sizing

Cellulose Fiber Market Forecast

Cellulose Fiber Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Celanese Corp.

Daicel Corp.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A.

Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Lenzing AG

RGE Pte Ltd.

TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Eco Fiber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The eco fiber market size is expected to grow by 10.59 mn MT and record a CAGR of 10.42% from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report Now

The eco fiber market size is expected to grow by 10.59 mn MT and record a CAGR of 10.42% from 2021 to 2025. Bio-soluble Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The bio-soluble fiber market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2021 to 2025. Fetch Free Sample Report

Cellulose Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A., Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, RGE Pte Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=bw&utm_campaign=t35_week39_2020_cotact_us&utm_content=IRTNTR70974

