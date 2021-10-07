Cellulose Fiber Market to register 9.06% CAGR from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Oct 07, 2021, 10:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellulose fiber market size is expected to increase by $ 12.76 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth momentum of this market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06% during this period.
The cellulose fiber market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. Technavio analyzes the market by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This study identifies the growing demand from the textile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the cellulose fiber market.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cellulose fiber market covers the following areas:
Cellulose Fiber Market Sizing
Cellulose Fiber Market Forecast
Cellulose Fiber Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Celanese Corp.
- Daicel Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A.
- Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd.
- Grasim Industries Ltd.
- Lenzing AG
- RGE Pte Ltd.
- TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
|
Cellulose Fiber Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 12.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.34
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, Germany, US, France, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., Formosa Plastics Corp. U.S.A., Fulida Group Holding Co., Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., Lenzing AG, RGE Pte Ltd., and TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
