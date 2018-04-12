Cengage And RedShelf Strengthen Partnership With Cengage Unlimited, Inclusive Access

Through both programs, Cengage and RedShelf are providing students with more options and more access to affordable learning materials. Beginning in August, RedShelf will offer Cengage Unlimited through the RedShelf.com eCommerce site and RedShelf Bookstore, the digital content platform that powers digital distribution for 600+ college bookstores.

Cengage Unlimited is the first-of-its-kind subscription service for digital higher education materials. A subscription provides access to more than 22,000 products across 70 disciplines and more than 675 courses for one price—$119.99 a semester, no matter how many Cengage products are used. Students using the digital platforms also have the option of free print rentals, paying only a $7.99 shipping fee.

"RedShelf has been an important partner in the seamless delivery of affordable digital products to our customers and our collective growth in inclusive access is evidence of that. Today we are expanding our partnership to now sell our Cengage Unlimited subscription service, making our extensive suite of high quality learning accessible to even more students," said Todd Markson, Chief Strategy Officer, Cengage. "We want to make Cengage Unlimited available wherever students are and, in working with RedShelf, we are making it easier than ever for students to access high quality, affordable course materials."

In addition, Cengage's commitment to delivering individual courses through RedShelf Inclusive provides students with access to affordable course materials and advanced learning tools on the first day of class, on an innovative platform that instructors and administrators can use to enhance student engagement. The program has more than 140 participating institutions and has experienced 600% year-over-year unit growth.

"Working closely with Cengage to support their access and affordability initiatives is perfectly aligned with the core values RedShelf was founded on," said RedShelf CEO and co-founder Greg Fenton. "Expanding our inclusive access programs alongside the launch of Cengage Unlimited are top priorities for RedShelf over the next year. By expanding our partnership with Cengage, we're continuing to invest in our mission of improving education by providing affordable, accessible content and tools that drive student success."

For more information on Cengage Unlimited visit www.Cengage.com/unlimited. For information on Inclusive access, visit https://about.redshelf.com/products/inclusive or https://www.cengage.com/institutional/inclusive-access.

About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About RedShelf

Chicago-based RedShelf is a leading provider of affordable digital learning materials helping to improve teaching and learning through technology. In collaboration with strategic partners, publishers, institutions and campus bookstores, RedShelf streamlines the discovery and distribution of digital textbooks and digital course content for all students. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

