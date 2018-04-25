Centric Financial Corporation Announces Record Breaking First Quarter 2018 Results for Net Income and Loan Growth

Earnings in 2018 reflected increased interest income from our loan growth as well as the increasing loan yield of our commercial portfolio. The net interest margin grew to 4.03% for the period ending March 31, 2018 as compared to 3.96% for the same period in 2017. Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO commented, "Our team continues to be intentional in our growth and disciplined in our pricing; we are laser focused on successfully executing our strategic plan. The loan growth in the first quarter was a result of the financing to the entrepreneurs, the job creators in our communities, the small business customers."

Net interest income totaled $5.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, a 20% increase compared with $4.6 million for the same period in 2017.

The Company recorded a $435 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, equaling the same amount in the first quarter of 2017. In calculating the required provision for loan losses, both quantitative and qualitative factors are considered in the determination of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company has continued to experience growth in its loan portfolio and generally stable economic and market conditions over the last few years.

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, totaled $1.1 million compared with $558 thousand in 2017, an increase of 96.3% from the first quarter of 2017. SBA 7(a) sales, as well as residential mortgage sales, were the primary drivers of the non-interest income. Non-interest expenses totaled $4.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with $3.5 million for the corresponding 2017 period.

The key drivers of increases in non-interest expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense and data processing expenses. The Company expanded its executive leadership team in December 2017, with the addition of a CIO, Director of Operations, as well as other hires in its operational area to support infrastructure. Executive and operations personnel consolidated and relocated to a larger facility in November 2017 with the lease expense beginning in January 2018.

Assets totaled $611 million at March 31, 2018, an increase of $101 million from $510 million at March 31, 2017, or 20%. Loans grew to $549 million from $450 million, an increase of 22%, or $99 million from March 31, 2017. Community deposits grew to $523 million from $429 million or 22%, from the same period in 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits grew to $76 million, an increase of $16 million or 28%. Community deposits were the primary funding source for commercial loans.

The asset quality ratio of non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was .41% at March 31, 2018, an increase of 0.01% from the same period in 2017. Earnings per share increased to $0.25 from $0.12 in the first quarter 2017. Tangible book value increased to $6.68 per share at March 31, 2018, an increase of $0.69 over the first quarter 2017. Return on average assets for the first quarter 2018 was 1.14%, up 77% from the first quarter of 2017 at .65%, while return on average equity ended the quarter at 15.28%, an increase of 86% from the first quarter of 2017 which reported at 8.21%. The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 62.07% from 68.03% over the same period last year.

About Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank

A three-time Best Places to Work and a Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for five years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of over $611 million and remains the leader in organic loan growth in central Pennsylvania. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and the health care industry. Centric Bank ranks #1 in approved SBA 7(a) loans in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for banks under $1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2017.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill, loan production offices in Lancaster and suburban Philadelphia, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) - CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements and there can be no assurances that we will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations, interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)













Consolidated Balance Sheet

At Period End



Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018 2017 2017 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,863 $ 31,323 $ 30,381 Other investments

14,890 15,203 17,353 Loans, net of allowance for loan and lease losses 541,974 490,706 442,874 Premises and equipment

6,650 6,738 6,687 Accrued interest receivable

1,496 1,506 1,150 Other assets

11,726 10,310 11,683 Total Assets

$ 610,599 $ 555,786 $ 510,128









Liabilities







Deposits - Noninterest-bearing

75,546 71,238 59,270 Deposits - Interest-bearing

447,847 413,596 369,663 Total deposits

523,393 484,834 428,933 Short-term borrowings

14,000 5,500 22,000 Long-term debt

27,607 21,670 18,642 Accrued interest payable

479 233 145 Other liabilities

1,876 1,984 1,899 Total Liabilities

567,355 514,221 471,619 Total Shareholders' Equity

43,244 41,565 38,509 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 610,599 $ 555,786 $ 510,128









Consolidated Statement of Income

Three months ended



Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2018 2017 2017 Interest income







Interest and dividends on securities

$ 134 $ 127 $ 127 Interest and fees on loans

6,545 6,288 5,202 Other

85 62 29 Total interest income

6,764 6,477 5,358 Interest expense







Interest on deposits

1,037 878 653 Interest on borrowings

265 244 146 Total interest expense

1,302 1,122 799 Net interest income

5,462 5,355 4,559 Provision for loan losses

435 320 435 Net interest income after provision expense

5,027 5,035 4,124 Noninterest income

1,096 949 558 Noninterest expense

4,092 3,933 3,540 Income before taxes

2,031 2,051 1,142 Income tax expense

412 1,475 361 Net income available to common shareholders 1,619 576 781









Per Share Data







Net income - basic (period to date)

$ 0.25 $ 0.09 $ 0.12 Book value (at period end)

$ 6.76 $ 6.51 $ 6.07 Tangible book value (at period end)

$ 6.68 $ 6.44 $ 5.99 Close price (at period end)

$ 9.10 $ 8.60 $ 8.25 Close price /book value ratio

134.6% 132.1% 135.9% Average shares outstanding - basic (period to date) 6,376,017 6,362,955 6,348,640









Financial Ratios







Shareholders' equity/asset ratio

7.08% 7.48% 7.55% Return on average assets (period to date)

1.14% 0.43% 0.65% Return on average equity (period to date)

15.28% 5.55% 8.21% Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date) 0.06% 0.01% 0.06% Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.41% 0.46% 0.40% Allowance for loan & leases losses as a % of loans 1.14% 1.19% 1.09% Allowance for loan & leases losses/nonaccrual loans 444.54% 430.73% 716.41%

Contact: Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

717.909.8309

