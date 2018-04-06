CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate's Tina Hare Named #1 US Producer

"As I sat in the audience of last year's One21 event and watched the winners receive their awards, I told myself, 'That's going to be me next year,'" Hare said. "I have the privilege of and passion for helping families achieve their dream of homeownership. I knew that if I pushed hard in the last quarter, I could achieve a dream of my own and be honored in front of the industry's finest."

Hare has been a dedicated member of the CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate team for 18 years and a real estate professional for almost 30. With 68 percent of her business coming from past clients and referrals, Hare finds her purpose and passion for real estate by helping families feel settled and at home in the community she loves.

"Tina is a stellar role model for every independent agent in the CENTURY 21 System," said Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Her accomplishments are a true testament to the tenacity and unrivaled professionalism she brings to every client interaction. I could not be prouder and I look forward to seeing the results of her continued success."

About CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate

CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate (C21troop.com) is a full-service real estate brokerage company headquartered at 3202 E. Los Angeles Ave. Suite 29 Simi Valley, CA 93065.

CENTURY 21 Troop is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand comprised of approximately 8,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals.

Contact:

Tehani Manochio

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Phone: 973.407.2067

Email: tehani.manochio@century21.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-troop-real-estates-tina-hare-named-1-us-producer-300625382.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate

Related Links

https://c21troop.com

