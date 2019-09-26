Century Communities, Inc. announces Wood Hollow now open for sales in West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that Wood Hollow, its newest community in the Salt Lake Valley, is open for sales. Wood Hollow, which is in West Valley City, features a new collection of affordable, modern homes starting in the mid $300's.

Quality built ramblers and two-story single-family homes with modern amenities are now available for sale with 10 floor plans ranging in size from 1,405 to 2,903 square feet. Four of the plans are ramblers and six are two-story. Homeowners will have options to choose from 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and 2- to 3-bay garages.

Century Communities' Utah division president David Vitek said, "We are excited to open Wood Hollow in the friendly urban community of West Valley City. This is a great location with a range of modern well-crafted homes for any lifestyle. Now is the best time to take advantage of this great new community and choose your dream home."

Homes in Wood Hollow are designed with open and welcoming floor plans and include private owner's suites, black Whirlpool® appliance packages, (top range and oven, microwave and large capacity dishwasher), designer laminate countertops, and options to choose from two different elevations and exterior colors to customize homes to match any lifestyle.

Wood Hollow is located a few minutes southeast of Salt Lake City and offers homeowners easy access to nearby mountains and foothills, hiking and biking trails, highways and close proximity to Daybreak, downtown and Salt Lake International Airport. Homeowners will be served by the Granite School District.

West Valley City is a suburb of Salt Lake City and the state's second-largest city. It's a friendly, thriving urban community centered around civic pride with plentiful amenities including light rail service, parks, the Valley Fair Mall and the Utah Cultural Celebration Center.

For more information about the now-open new community of Wood Hollow visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/utah/salt-lake-city-metro/west-valley/wood-hollow#info_overlay_panel

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com

