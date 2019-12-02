CenturyLink Announces Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s Completion of Senior Secured Notes and Senior Secured Credit Agreement

MONROE, La., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that Level 3 Financing, Inc., its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary ("Level 3 Financing"), entered into indentures with Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee, in connection with Level 3 Financing's issuance of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 ("2027 Notes") and $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 ("2029 Notes", and together with the 2027 Notes, "Senior Secured Notes").

CenturyLink also announced that Level 3 Financing completed the issuance of a new $3.11 billion Tranche B 2027 Term Loan ("2027 Term Loan").

The net proceeds from the offering of the Senior Secured Notes and the 2027 Term Loan issuance, plus cash on hand, were used to refinance Level 3 Financing's $4.61 billion senior secured Tranche B 2024 term loan. Based upon current circumstances and subject to various changes in conditions, the company expects to account for the refinancing primarily as an extinguishment of debt and expects that any gain or loss from the transactions will not be material to its financial results.

The 2027 Notes were priced to investors at 99.780 percent of their principal amount and will mature on March 1, 2027. The 2029 Notes were priced to investors at 99.985 percent of their principal amount and will mature on November 15, 2029.

The new 2027 Term Loan will bear interest at LIBOR plus 1.75 percent, with a zero percent minimum LIBOR, and will mature on March 1, 2027. The 2027 Term Loan was priced to lenders at par, with the payment to the lenders at closing of an upfront 25 basis point fee.

The Senior Secured Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws in the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Senior Secured Notes were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Senior Secured Notes do not have registration rights.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

Forward Looking Statement:

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release and other of our oral or written statements identified by words such as "continues," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: changes in the credit ratings of CenturyLink or any of its subsidiaries; changes in CenturyLink's or any of its subsidiaries' cash requirements or financial position; changes in general market, economic, tax, regulatory or industry conditions; Level 3 Financing's continued access to credit markets on favorable terms; and other risks referenced from time to time in CenturyLink's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should be aware that new factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for CenturyLink to identify all such factors, nor can CenturyLink predict the impact of each such factor on its plans, or the extent to which any one or more factors may cause actual results to differ from those reflected in any forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans (including our plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason.

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

