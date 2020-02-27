CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend

MONROE, La., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable March 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be March 6, 2020.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at news.centurylink.com.

SOURCE CenturyLink Inc.

Related Links

http://news.centurylink.com

