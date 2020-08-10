CenturyLink to Present at Investor Conferences

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

Shaun Andrews , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Aug. 11 . The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET .

, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on . The presentation is scheduled to begin at . Andrew Dugan , senior vice president and chief technology officer, will present at the Cowen 6th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 11 . The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET .

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

