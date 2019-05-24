CenturyLink to present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

MONROE, La., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Morche, president enterprise and government markets, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York, NY on May 29. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:50 a.m. ET.

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

