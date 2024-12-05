CEO Advisor, Inc. Advises Wyvern Technologies, Inc. on its Exit Strategy / Sale

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Advisor, Inc. (www.CEOAdvisor.com), a Newport Beach, CA mergers and acquisitions and business advisory firm, has advised Wyvern Technologies, Inc., a leader in aerospace and defense electronics and technology components on its sale to Extant Aerospace, a TransDigm Corporation ("TransDigm") (NYSE:TDG), the global leader in lifecycle sustainment of aerospace and defense electronics.

Wyvern Technologies sells its products to the military, defense/logistics agencies and military contractors. Wyvern has played a key role in keeping these critical aircraft operating efficiently for the past four decades.

Jim Weber, President of Wyvern Technologies, Inc. commented, "We are excited to find such a strong buyer for our company. This transaction was finalized due to the efforts of many, especially due to the expertise, experience and diligent hard work of Mark Hartsell and CEO Advisor, Inc."

Mark Hartsell, President of CEO Advisor, Inc., stated, "Wyvern Technologies has been a specialty technology company for decades and is a great fit for Extant Aerospace. We are very excited that CEO Advisor, Inc. brought these two complimentary companies together for an even stronger product offering."

About CEO Advisor, Inc.

CEO Advisor provides mergers and acquisitions and business advisory services to effectively and affordably meet the needs of CEOs, Presidents and business owners of small to mid-size companies in a wide range of industries, including software, technology, digital media, service firms, healthcare, manufacturing and many more. CEO Advisor, Inc. is a specialty firm with expertise and experience in working with business owners to guide them through every step of the preparation and sale process, helping them realize their life's dream through a successful exit. Mark Hartsell, MBA, President is certified in Mergers and Acquisitions from the Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, with a Masters Degree in Business (MBA) from Loyola University.

Contact Mark Hartsell, MBA, President of CEO Advisor, Inc.

