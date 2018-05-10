CEO Communicator Launches Prestigious Awards Program to Recognize Leadership Excellence in Communications

DALLAS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Communicator, the trusted source for best practices and insights in strategic communications, announced today it has launched The CEO Communicator Awards, a prestigious, employee-nominated awards program that recognizes leadership excellence in communications. Nominations are now being accepted for Chief Executive Officers, Presidents and Founders from May 10, 2018 through Sept. 28, 2018.

Nominations are currently being accepted for Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Presidents (of Organizations or Business Units) or Founders until midnight on September 28, 2018. Award nominations may be submitted by organizational leaders and employees, as well as internal or external PR representatives.

The CEO Communicator Awards celebrate high-performing executives who leverage communications to produce stakeholder value; value that translates into improved organizational performance, employee engagement, customer loyalty and business results.

"While there are a number of executive awards already out there … few, if any, focus on the impact of strategic communications and are rooted in the voice of the employee," stated executive editor, James O'Gara. "We feel it's critical to give employees the opportunity to recognize leaders for their commitment to communications and the impact it has on organizational performance. That's what the CEO Communicator Awards are all about."

Organizational leaders and employees can submit nominations through Sept. 28, 2018. Each nomination will be evaluated by a panel of experts from the strategic communications industry and assessed from the following dimensions:

Consistency: Demonstrates a commitment to deliver a consistent and aligned message through defined communication channels and methods.

Cadence: Maintains effective communications by following a disciplined and sustained cadence across stakeholder groups.

Innovation: Leverages new, innovative communication methods and channels to ensure the message drives desired actions.

Influence: Ensures feedback methods and measurement systems are in place to monitor communications effectiveness and business outcomes.

Awards winners will be revealed in the November Issue of CEO Communicator Magazine and featured on ceocommunicator.com.

CEO Communicator encourages employees to nominate leaders who have leveraged effective communications to improve employee engagement, customer retention and loyalty, culture, organizational performance and business results.

Nominations submitted by July 1st will receive a discount of $100. For more details, visit https://www.ceocommunicator.com/the-ceo-communicator-awards/.

Companies interested in sponsoring the CEO Communicator Awards should contact Taylor Tinsley at ttinsley@ceocommunicator.com for sponsorship package details and pricing.

About CEO Communicator

CEO Communicator is the digital magazine platform for C-suite executives and business leaders who aspire to achieve excellence in communications to improve customer acquisition, employee engagement and business performance. Each month, the publication addresses messaging and communications topics that pertain to business strategy, leadership, performance, story, brand, culture, organizational change, mergers and acquisitions. CEO Communicator is the trusted source for best practices and insights that enable leaders to leverage internal and external communications to drive optimal business results. The publication also sponsors The CEO Communicator Awards, a prestigious, employee-nominated awards program that recognizes leadership excellence in communications. To subscribe and learn more, visit www.ceocommunicator.com.

