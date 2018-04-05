CEO Confidence Increased Again

"CEO confidence improved further in the first quarter of 2018, following a rebound in late 2017," said Lynn Franco, Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "CEOs remain positive about short-term growth prospects in the U.S., and to a lesser degree, about prospects in other mature and emerging markets. Hiring plans have eased compared to last year, with more than half of CEOs anticipating an increase in employment levels in their industry. However, close to 40 percent say finding qualified workers remains a major obstacle to hiring."

CEOs' assessment of current economic conditions was slightly more positive, with 75 percent saying conditions are better compared to six months ago, up from 71 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. CEOs were also moderately more optimistic in their appraisal of current conditions in their own industries. Now, 51 percent say conditions in their own industries have improved, up from 49 percent last quarter.

Looking ahead, CEOs' expectations regarding the short-term outlook was significantly better. Now, 63 percent expect economic conditions to improve over the next six months, compared to just 47 percent last quarter. CEOs, however, were only slightly more upbeat about short-term prospects in their own industries over the next six months, with 43 percent anticipating conditions will improve, versus 41 percent last quarter.

Global Outlook

CEOs view current conditions in the United States, India, and Brazil more favorably than at the end of 2017. CEOs' assessment of current conditions, while still favorable, declined for China, and to a lesser degree for Japan and Europe.

Looking ahead, CEOs are the most optimistic about short-term prospects for the United States and Europe, while sentiment regarding India's short-term prospects were unchanged. Expectations for China and Japan declined significantly, but overall remain slightly positive.

Hiring Expected to Increase in 2018, But Finding Qualified Workers Remains a Challenge

Hiring is expected to increase in 2018, but at a more muted pace than last year. About 57 percent of CEOs surveyed anticipate an increase in employment levels in their industry over the course of this year, while about 11 percent anticipates a decrease. When this question was asked in 2017, about two-thirds of CEOs surveyed anticipated an increase in employment levels, and about 8 percent anticipated a decrease.

On a separate question, CEOs cited finding qualified workers as the largest obstacle to hiring, followed by health care costs. Regulation and litigation as a major obstacle to hiring ranks third, followed by wage and salary costs. Other fringe benefits are of much lesser concern when hiring new workers.

