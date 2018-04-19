CEO Dhaval Jadav Welcomes James Mendelssohn to alliantgroup and ForrestBrown's Strategic Advisory Board

"It is an absolute honour to be joining this distinguished board of professionals," said Mendelssohn. "During my tenure with MSI Global, alliantgroup was a key partner for our association. I have always held their firm in high regard and I have always admired their commitment to excellent customer service and a winning corporate culture."

"With their recent acquisition of ForrestBrown, an award winning tax consultancy in their own right, alliantgroup is entering a critical phase in their development," said Mendelssohn. "I am very proud to be affiliated with both organisations and I look forward to offering my guidance as they expand their footprint within the U.K. and into other markets."

From 1999 to 2012, Mendelssohn served as the CEO of the MSI Global Alliance, a worldwide association of over 250 independent legal and accounting firms in more than 100 countries. After stepping down as CEO in 2012, Mendelssohn became the association's Chair from 2013 to 2017. In 2013, Mendelssohn established Firm Management Associates, a specialized consultancy that provides management advice to international organizations and their members. Prior to his international work, he spent 10 years developing marketing functions within two major accountancy practices (both in the U.K. and overseas) and in 1992, established Prism Drivers Ltd, a print and marketing consultancy focused on the professional services sector. His diverse knowledge and expertise in effective management structures in both the U.K. and abroad make Mendelssohn a valuable asset to the future of alliantgroup and ForrestBrown.

"I could not be happier to have James as a member of our board," said alliantgroup CEO Dhaval Jadav. "As our firm expands into new markets, James will be instrumental in advising and guiding our strategic efforts. No one has more experience than James in how to run an effective international organization and he will be a critical advisor for alliantgroup as our company ventures onto the international stage."

alliantgroup 's mission is one of education and awareness — we exist to help industry organizations, businesses and the accounting firms that advise them take full advantage of all federal and state tax credits, incentives and deductions available. These powerful incentive programs are legislated by government to help businesses grow and remain competitive locally as well as abroad. We are proud to have helped over 12,000 businesses claim more than $6 billion in tax incentives. alliantgroup's international headquarters is in Houston, Texas, with offices across the country and internationally including New York, London, Boston, Chicago, Orange County, Sacramento, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C and Bristol in the U.K. For more information on alliantgroup, please follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

