Ceramic Armor Market 2019-2024: Market Size is Estimated to Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Armor Market by Material Type (Alumina, Boron Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Titanium Boride, Aluminium Nitride), Application (Body Armor, Aircraft Armor, Marine Armor, Vehicle Armor) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ceramic Armor Market Size is Estimated to Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8% Between 2019 and 2024.

Ceramic armor manufactured using alumina material is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by alumina, such as high modulus of elasticity, refractoriness, and hardness. Also, it provides the best cost-benefit among other ceramic armor material type. Additionally, the high demand for ceramic armor for the vehicle armor application is one of the major reason behind the high growth of alumina material type.

Vehicle armor application expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.

The vehicle armor application will register the highest CAGR in the ceramic armor market. The ceramic armor is significantly utilized for the manufacturing of vehicle armors as they provide excellent protection against the ballistic threats and projectiles. Ceramic armor also offers superior protection to vehicles from extreme and unfavorable weather conditions, resistance against corrosion, and convenience in the mobility of the vehicles.



North America accounted for the largest market share in the ceramic armor market



North America is expected to be the major market for ceramic armor during the forecast period. Increasing demand for ceramic armor for body armor and aircraft armor is driving the growth of the ceramic armor market in North America. The U.S. leads the market for ceramic armor in North America.



Further, the increased budget for the military and huge investments for R&D of ceramic armor is also driving the growth of ceramic armor in the North American market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Security Concerns in Developing Regions

Increasing Demand for Homeland Security

Changing Battlefield Scenario

Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

Restraints

Failure to Provide Complete Protection

Complexity of Ceramic Armor Design

Opportunities

Need for Lighter Armor Systems

Military Modernization Programs

Challenges

Developing Durable Ceramic Armor According to Different Threats

Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Company Armorstruxx LLC

Armorworks Enterprises, LLC

BAE Systems

Ceramtec

Cerco Corporation

Coorstek, Inc.

FMS Enterprises Migun Ltd.

Hard Shell

II-VI Incorporated

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

SAAB AB

SM Group

Safariland, LLC

Saint-Gobain

Schunk Carbon Technology

Seyntex NV

Sinoarmor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmysm7





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

