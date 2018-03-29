Ceramic Inks Market Worth 2.59 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Ceramic Inks Market by Type (Decorative and Functional), Technology (Digital and Analog), Application (Ceramic Tiles, Glass Printing, and Food Container Printing), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ceramic Inks Market is projected to grow from USD 1.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.59 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Ceramic Inks Market can be attributed to the rising demand for decorated ceramic tiles from the construction industry. Increased awareness among consumers about international premium interior design products and improved aesthetic appeal of tiles are the factors driving the demand for ceramic tiles from the construction industry, thereby leading to the growth of the Ceramic Inks Market across the globe.

The ceramic tiles application segment is projected to lead the Ceramic Inks Market during the forecast period.

The ceramic tiles application segment accounted for the largest share of the Ceramic Inks Market in 2017. The growth of the ceramic tiles application segment of the Ceramic Inks Market can be attributed to the increased use of decorated ceramic tiles in various commercial and residential infrastructures. In addition, ongoing urbanization is another major driver for the increased number of construction projects across world. Thus, the rising number of construction projects in the emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China, among others is expected to lead to the growth of the ceramic tiles application of the Ceramic Inks Market across the globe.

The digital printing technology segment of the Ceramic Inks Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The digital printing technology segment of the Ceramic Inks Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This segment is also expected to lead the Ceramic Inks Market during the forecast period. The growth of the digital printing technology segment of the Ceramic Inks Market can be attributed to low costs involved in using this technology for manufacturing ceramic tiles, thereby enabling increased production of printed ceramic tiles with improved design offerings.

The decorative inks type segment of the Ceramic Inks Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The decorative inks type segment of the Ceramic Inks Market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of ceramic inks in the decoration of ceramic tiles. Decorative inks improve the aesthetic appeal of ceramic tiles, thereby making them an integral part of the interior decoration for the construction industry. Moreover, the increased use of decorated glass products is also expected to create the demand for decorative ceramic inks across the globe, thereby leading to the growth of the decorative inks type segment of the Ceramic Inks Market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of ceramic inks across the globe.

The Asia Pacific region is a key market for ceramic inks. The growth of the Asia Pacific Ceramic Inks Market can be attributed to the increased production and demand for ceramic tiles from emerging economies such as Vietnam, China, and India, among others. Moreover, the increased use of decorated ceramic tiles and glass in residential, public, and commercial infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific Ceramic Inks Market during the forecast period.

Most active players in the Ceramic Inks Market

Ferro Corporation (US), Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany), Esmalglass - Itaca Grupo (Spain), Torrecid Group (Spain), Fritta (Spain), Colorbbia S.p.A. (Italy), Sicer S.p.A (Italy), Kao Chimigraf (Spain), Sun Chemical (US), and Tecglass (Spain), among others are the leading players operating in the Ceramic Inks Market.

This research report categorizes the Ceramic Inks Market based on type, application, technology, and region. Based on type, the Ceramic Inks Market has been segmented into functional inks and decorative inks. Based on technology, the Ceramic Inks Market has been segmented into analog printing and digital printing. Based on application, the market has been segmented into ceramic tiles, glass printing, food container printing, and others. The Ceramic Inks Market has been analyzed and studied in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

