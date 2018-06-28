Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Industry Report 2018: Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)

DUBLIN, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market - by Product, End User, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand Scenario
The global cerebrospinal fluid management market is forecasted to reach 1.75 billion USD by 2023 from 1.29 billion USD in 2017 with a CAGR of 5.21% during the period.
Growth by Region
In 2017, North America had largest share of the cerebrospinal fluid management market due to rising prevalence for hydrocephalus and increasing funding for hydrocephalus research. In Asia - Pacific region, the growth is driven by increasing awareness of neurological diseases and funding by government. MEA has slow growth in this market due to improper awareness and poor healthcare facilities.
Drivers Vs. Constraints
Advancements in research projects related to brain barriers and brain fluids anticipate the impact of market growth rate. However, the factors such as post-surgical infections, high cost surgery hinder the growth of CSF management market.
Industry Structure and Updates
The vendors of cerebrospinal fluid management products are focusing on establishing their presence in emerging economies to expand their geographical reach.
Alcyone Lifesciences announced a presentation on its intrathecal delivery technology platform that has an impact on several CNS gene therapies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Porter's 5 Forces
3.4. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Product
5.1. Shunts
5.2. External Drainage System
6. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User
6.1. Pediatric
6.2. Adult
6.3. Geriatic
7. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Clinics
7.3. Ambulatory surgery centers
7.4. Others
8. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. UK
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. Germany
8.2.4. Italy
8.2.5. Others
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. India
8.3.2. China
8.3.3. Japan
8.3.4. Australia
8.3.5. Others
8.4. Latin America
8.4.1. Brazil
8.4.2. Argentina
8.4.3. Mexico
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. South Africa
8.5.2. UAE
8.5.3. Saudi Arabia
8.5.4. Egypt
8.5.5. Others
9. Company Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
10.1. DePuy Synthes
10.2. Medtronic
10.3. Integra
10.4. B. Braun
10.5. Spiegelberg
10.6. Moller Medical
10.7. G. Surgiwear
10.8. BeckerSmith Medical
10.9. Wellong Instruments
10.10. Natus Medical
10.11. Others
11. Industry Structure
11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
11.2. Investment Opportunities
12. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Market - Road Ahead
