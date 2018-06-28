Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Industry Report 2018: Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)

Demand Scenario

The global cerebrospinal fluid management market is forecasted to reach 1.75 billion USD by 2023 from 1.29 billion USD in 2017 with a CAGR of 5.21% during the period.

Growth by Region

In 2017, North America had largest share of the cerebrospinal fluid management market due to rising prevalence for hydrocephalus and increasing funding for hydrocephalus research. In Asia - Pacific region, the growth is driven by increasing awareness of neurological diseases and funding by government. MEA has slow growth in this market due to improper awareness and poor healthcare facilities.

Drivers Vs. Constraints



Advancements in research projects related to brain barriers and brain fluids anticipate the impact of market growth rate. However, the factors such as post-surgical infections, high cost surgery hinder the growth of CSF management market.



Industry Structure and Updates



The vendors of cerebrospinal fluid management products are focusing on establishing their presence in emerging economies to expand their geographical reach.



Alcyone Lifesciences announced a presentation on its intrathecal delivery technology platform that has an impact on several CNS gene therapies.



