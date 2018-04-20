Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The cerium oxide nanoparticles market is projected to reach USD 630.2 Million by 2022 from USD 259.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2022.

The high demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles from the CMP application especially in North America is driving the growth of the global cerium oxide nanoparticles market.

Dispersion form segment is projected to lead the cerium oxide nanoparticles between 2017 and 2022. In dispersion form, the particle size can be retained preventing particle agglomeration.

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) is the largest application segment of the cerium oxide nanoparticles market. Cerium oxide nanoparticles have been utilized in chemical mechanical planarization to polish wafers during manufacturing of semiconductors.

North America is the largest market for cerium oxide nanoparticles and APAC is the fastest-growing market, in terms of value. Countries in North America are witnessing a significant increase in the use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in CMP and biomedical applications. The region is witnessing a growth in the healthcare industry and presence of the largest producers and exporters of semiconductors driving the market for cerium oxide nanoparticles. The US was the largest market for cerium oxide nanoparticles in 2016 in this region.

Cerion (US), Plasmachem (Germany), American Elements (US), Inframat Advanced Materials (US), NYACOL Nano Technologies (US), and Nanophase Technologies (US) are the leading players in the cerium oxide nanoparticles market. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to enhance their shares in the cerium oxide nanoparticles market.

7 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dispersion

7.3 Powder



8 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

8.3 Catalyst

8.4 Biomedical

8.5 Energy

8.6 Others



11.1 Cerion, LLC

11.2 Plasmachem GmbH

11.3 American Elements

11.4 Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

11.5 Nanophase Technologies Corporation

11.6 Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

11.7 ANP Corporation

11.8 Inframat Advanced Materials LLC

11.9 Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

11.10 Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc.



