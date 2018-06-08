The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar provides the most comprehensive, practical, up-to-date employment law training available. This is a 4 day seminar geared to the real-world needs of human resource professionals, attorneys, and managers. The seminar provides "best practices" insights and information on the full range of employee relations law issues.

This seminar has been presented hundreds of times to tens of thousands of professionals since 1979, undergoing continuous improvements, updating and refinement.

The seminar is presented by prominent employment law attorneys who are also excellent presenters. They focus is on the practical implications of the law and what steps participants can take on the job to cope with the complex requirements of the various laws and regulations.

Since 1979, the Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar has been widely regarded as the professional's choice for employment law training.

The Certificate in Employee Relations Law Seminar is designed to provide participants with a broad base of practical knowledge in all facets of employment law.

The Seminar Provides Participants with:

A comprehensive understanding of all of today's significant employment laws and regulations, and the ability to know what to do about them in their own workplace. The skills to recognize and deal with problem situations. Subjects include coping with federal and state regulatory agencies and their requirements, compliance reviews and agency injunctions, negotiating and settling complaints, and minimizing exposure to litigation by learning what steps and policies to implement in the workplace. Complete information regarding current and expected future regulations, enabling your organization to anticipate and plan for the future.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p49zqp/certificate_in?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certificate-in-employee-relations-law-seminar-300662339.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

