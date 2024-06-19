Certiport Names 2024 Adobe Certified Professional US National Champions

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, today announced the winners of the 2024 Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship. Contestants had eight hours to create a design project for Choose Kindness, who also served as judges for the competition. The top three finalists will now advance to Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championship from July 28 - 31 in Anaheim, California.

Adobe Certified Professional US National Champions are as follows:

Kristina Mohr , Illinois Sophie de Winter , Virginia Paola Leal , Georgia Hailey Tsang , Washington Abigail Hrncir , Virginia Jason Derr , Oklahoma Sophia Yates , Oklahoma Marina Medrano , Connecticut Jayden Alyson Melo , Florida Hannah Forbes , Florida

Across the US, students ages 13 to 22 became eligible for Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship by earning an Adobe Certified Professional certification in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign. Certified students entered original design creations and 50 were selected to compete at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs® from June 17-19.

Finalists had eight hours to create a design project for Choose Kindness, who also served as judges for the competition.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to have been the real-world, non-profit client for the 2024 Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship," said Mark Welling, Chief Strategy Officer at Cook Center for Human Connection. "The Choose Kindness program is designed to Create a Culture of Kindness within schools to promote connectedness and combat bullying. The artwork created at the US National Championship will help our foundation promote our mission to create cultures of kindness throughout the nation."

"The talent demonstrated by the winners of the Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship is simply inspiring," said Craig Bushman, General Manager of Certiport. "We are exceptionally proud to host the US national winners at the world championship in Anaheim, California, this July. The US's entrants, together with all other national winners from around the world, will have an exceptional experience in meeting, sharing stories and experiences, and competing against other entrants from other countries. A competition such as this gives us a chance to see what these students can do with the Adobe Creative Cloud applications under pressure, with a time limit, and for a real client. Their Adobe certifications and success in this competitive event will be the first step to a successful career."

The top three finalists will now advance to Certiport's Adobe Certified Professional World Championship from July 28 - 31 in Anaheim, California. Finalists from more than 30 countries will come to the World Championship and demonstrate their proficiency using Adobe Creative Cloud.

"The Adobe Certified Professional National and World Championships give students the incredible opportunity to showcase their creative talent and technical knowledge in a real-world design scenario," said Liana Maharaj, Head of Student Learning and Certification at Adobe. "We have no doubt that their professional certifications, as well as the experience gained in this competition, will provide them with an advantage in their careers."

Learn more about the Adobe Certified Professional US National Championship https://acpchampionship.certiport.com/us.

Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.

