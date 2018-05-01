"With the incredible amount of pro talent located in the New York region, opening a division there is a logical step in our east-coast expansion," states CES MMA vice president Jimmy Burchfield Jr. "We had the opportunity to work with John Gotti III when he made his pro debut in Rhode Island back in October. We are now excited to see him go to work at home."

Tickets for "CES MMA NY" start at $75 and can be purchased online at www.cesmma.com or by phone at 401-724-2253/2254. All fights and fighters are subject to change.

After a successful pro debut at "CES MMA 46" in Rhode Island, Gotti III makes his homecoming against fellow New Yorker Eddie Haws of Schenectady.

In the co-main event, the always exciting Bellator vet Kenny Foster makes his third appearance with CES MMA in a featherweight showdown against Jacob Bohn of Le Roy.

Also on the "CES MMA NY" card is bantamweight Sergio Da Silva of New York City who battles Walter Smith-Cotito and Al Jones also of New York, faces Elmira veteran Quentin Gaskins.

The full fight card can be viewed by visiting http://www.cesmma.com, https://www.twitter.com/cesmma or https://www.facebook.com/cesmma, or following CES MMA on Instagram at @CESMMA.

*IMAGE for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0501s2p-cesmma-300dpi.jpg

*Image Caption: Classic Entertainment & Sports (CES) MMA NY logo.

Media Only Contact:

Michael Parente

Classic Entertainment & Sports (CES)

(401) 263-4990

michael@teamces.com

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-mma-continues-east-coast-takeover-may-4-with-new-york-debut-of-oyster-bay-welterweight-john-gotti-iii-300640315.html

SOURCE CES MMA

Related Links

http://www.cesmma.com

