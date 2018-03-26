Cetera Financial Group Congratulates Professionals Named in 2018 Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors Rankings

The publication highlights that its Top 1,200 add plenty of value to their clients by delivering broad and deep service, which is demonstrated in average annual client retention rates north of 98 percent. Factors taken into consideration in the rankings include assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Robert Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera Financial Group, said, "It is an honor to congratulate the Cetera-affiliated financial advisors who have been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors rankings for 2018. This group continuously demonstrates a steadfast commitment to setting the highest of standards for best practices in our industry. They bring dedication and collaboration to our shared purpose of delivering the Advice-Centric Experience™, where they guide individuals and families to achieve financial well-being at every stage of life by relentlessly putting clients' interests top of mind through a transparent and personalized experience."

The financial advisors named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors include (rankings are by state in which the advisor resides):

AZ #7: Trevor Wilde of Wilde Wealth Management in Scottsdale, AZ (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of Wilde Wealth Management in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) NC #5: Larry Carroll of Carroll Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carroll Financial in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) NC #8: B. Kelly Graves of Carroll Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carroll Financial in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) NC #20: John Patterson of Carroll Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carroll Financial in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) WA #12: Paul Ried of Paul R. Ried Financial Group in Bellevue, WA (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Paul R. Ried Financial Group in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) MI #7: Kevin VanDyke of Bloomfield Hills Financial in Bloomfield Hills, MI (affiliated with First Allied Securities)

Mr. Moore concluded, "At Cetera Financial Group, we are honored to support the individuals recognized in the Top 1,200, along with all of our advisors who have joined us in our mission of rewriting the rules of engagement between advisors and clients to reshape how advisors help clients achieve their life goals."

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading service provider to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com.

* "Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors, Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions), Cetera Financial Specialists, First Allied Securities and Summit Brokerage Services. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424.652.6520 ext. 101

jkuo@haventower.com

Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424.652.6520 ext. 102

cclemens@haventower.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cetera-financial-group-congratulates-professionals-named-in-2018-barrons-top-1200-financial-advisors-rankings-300618883.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.cetera.com

