Cetera Financial Group Congratulates Professionals Recognized in Forbes 2018 Rankings of America's Top Advisors

Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2018 was developed by SHOOK Research through an extensive due diligence process that included in-person and telephone interviews to assess advisors according to qualitative criteria. SHOOK Research also relied on an algorithm that factors in client retention, industry experience, compliance history, firm nominations and quantitative criteria including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.

Robert Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Cetera Financial Group, said, "Congratulations to the Cetera-affiliated financial advisors on their recognition by Forbes as leading professionals in their respective markets. This recognition is fitting as these advisors and the thousands of other professionals supported by Cetera throughout the country embody what it takes to be at the top of this profession, demonstrating an unwavering focus to their business and keeping their clients' needs top of mind. In their commitment to delivering the Advice-Centric Experience™, they are helping us transform and redefine the way we engage with one another in delivering advice to those who want and need it most. They are providing access to a pathway of financial well-being and it is an honor to support these advisors who work hard to help individuals and families realize their financial goals and dreams."

The Cetera-affiliated financial advisors named to the Forbes 2018 America's Top Advisors list include:

Robert Straka of Grandview Financial Group in Birmingham, AL (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of Grandview Financial Group in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Charles Pyke of Stewardship Financial Advisors in Stockbridge, GA (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of Stewardship Financial Advisors in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) David Borden of CCR Wealth Management in Westborough, MA (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of CCR Wealth Management in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Carina Diamond of SS&G Wealth Management in Akron, OH (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of SS&G Wealth Management in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Jesse Hurst of Impel Wealth Management in Akron, OH (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of Impel Wealth Management in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Andy Costanzo of Costanzo Financial Group in Pittsburgh, PA (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of Costanzo Financial Group in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Mark Bass of Pennington , Bass & Associates in Lubbock, TX (affiliated with Cetera Advisors)

of , Bass & Associates in (affiliated with Cetera Advisors) Ron Carson of Carson Wealth Management Group in Omaha, NE (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carson Wealth Management Group in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) Larry Carroll of Carroll Financial in Charlotte, NC (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carroll Financial in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) Kelly Graves of Carroll Financial in Charlotte, NC (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Carroll Financial in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) Paul Ried of Paul R. Ried Financial Group in Bellevue, WA (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks)

of Paul R. Ried Financial Group in (affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks) Gerry Taylor of Taylor & Associates in Southgate, MI (affiliated with Summit Brokerage Services)

of Taylor & Associates in (affiliated with Summit Brokerage Services) Kevin VanDyke of Bloomfield Hills Financial in Bloomfield Hills, MI (affiliated with First Allied Securities)

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group ("Cetera") is a leading network of independent firms empowering the delivery of professional financial advice to individuals, families and company retirement plans across the country through trusted financial advisors and financial institutions. Cetera is the second-largest independent financial advisor network in the nation by number of advisors, as well as a leading service provider to the investment programs of banks and credit unions.

Through its multiple distinct firms, Cetera offers independent and institutions-based advisors the benefits of a large, established broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, while serving advisors and institutions in a way that is customized to their needs and aspirations. Advisor support resources offered through Cetera include award-winning wealth management and advisory platforms, comprehensive broker-dealer and registered investment adviser services, practice management support and innovative technology. For more information, visit cetera.com.

* "Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors, Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions), Cetera Financial Specialists, First Allied Securities and Summit Brokerage Services. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

