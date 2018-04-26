CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, FPA Announce Richard B. Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund

The scholarship was announced at FPA Retreat 2018 in Litchfield Park, Ariz. It honors the memory of Dick Wagner, who held the CFP® certification and was a well-known thought leader in the financial planning community with a passion for building the financial planning profession and empowering younger financial planners to succeed. He passed away in 2017 at age 68.

"Dick Wagner was an inspirational thought leader whose passion for financial planning forged a path forward for the profession. His work, guidance and candor has helped so many seasoned and aspiring financial planners," says FPA Executive Director/CEO Lauren M. Schadle, CAE. "This scholarship is just one way we can keep his legacy at the forefront of the profession and in the minds of us who called Dick a friend and colleague. We know this scholarship will play a key role in opening this profession up to the CFP® professionals of tomorrow while also celebrating a man who meant so much to the profession we strive to build."

The scholarship will be awarded to students seeking to complete a CFP Board-Registered program – either certificate or Baccalaureate program – that would qualify them to sit for the CFP® exam. It is also open to new CFP® professionals desiring to advance their education through key FPA professional development programs, such as the FPA Retreat, Residency, NexGen Gathering, Annual Conference and mentorship opportunities.



Individuals eligible for the scholarship must reside in the United States, demonstrate financial need and be part of an under-represented population related to gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, individuals 35 and under or those with disabilities.

"Dick was a tireless advocate for the financial planning profession, and this scholarship fund truly reflects the legacy that he left for all of us," said Marilyn Mohrman-Gillis, CFP Board Center for Financial Planning executive director. "It is our privilege to join with FPA in establishing this fund to continue Dick's efforts to cultivate the next generation of competent and ethical financial planner professionals who reflect the diversity of the American population we seek to serve."

Those interested in donating to the Richard B. Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund can do so here. The program will begin accepting applications from new and prospective CFP® professionals early in 2019.

The mission of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding it as the recognized standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning. The Board of Directors, in furthering CFP Board's mission, acts on behalf of the public, CFP® professionals and other stakeholders. CFP Board owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements. CFP Board currently authorizes nearly 80,000 individuals to use these marks in the U.S.



The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the principal professional organization for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM (CFP®) professionals, educators, financial services professionals and students who seek advancement in a growing, dynamic profession. Through a collaborative effort to provide more than 23,000 members with resources for professional development, business support, advocacy and community, FPA is the indispensable resource in the advancement of today's CFP® professional. Learn more about FPA at OneFPA.org and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

