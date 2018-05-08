CHAINCREATOR is Solving Two of the Most Important Problems in the ICO World by Launching a Revolutionary Blockchain & Crypto Ecosystem

CHAINCREATOR is an ecosystem of technologically advanced services developed for the global blockchain and crypto industry, designed to fit the needs for launching successful and trustworthy ICOs. The ICO industry's two biggest problems are: 1) the massive prevalence of ICO exit scams for which no systemic solution has been found to date, and 2) the continuous refusal of crypto exchanges to list coins resulting in those coins having zero market valuation as a consequence of the absence of any trading and liquidity activity resulting in contributors' frustration. CHAINCREATOR MARKET has solved the first problem by creating an escrow-based ICO platform for trustworthy ICOs. This means that all the funds raised during the ICOs are stored in a secure escrow account. These funds will be gradually released, subject to third-party verification to the ICOs based on achieving milestones agreed during their campaign. In this way, we promote a safe environment for both contributors and ICOs.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688696/CHAINCREATOR_Logo.jpg )



This service will make it impossible for scammers to cash out the funds, therefore providing contributors with 100% guarantee on their contributions. Thanks to CHAINCREATOR MARKET, all ICOs listed will be benefit from a Third Party Trust Guarantee.

A recent study by Satis Group indicates that 80% of the ICOs turned out to be scams, and only 8% of them are actually getting listed on an Exchange. This makes ICOs extremely risky both for contributors and founders.

Tunde Vass, Co-Founder of CHAINCREATOR argues that: "Finally, with one master stroke of CHAINCREATOR, the ICO community will now be able to securely and safely contribute in ICOs going forward, no longer having to deal with the ICO exit scam risks."

CHAINCREATOR is also solving the second major problem, by giving all ICO tokens sold on the platform a guaranteed listing on CHAINCREATOR EXCHANGE solving the problem of token liquidity and obtaining the associated market capital valuation.

CHAINCREATOR EXCHANGE is a token-friendly platform where professional brokers and token buyers can easily trade their digital assets. Tokens created within the CHAINCREATOR ecosystem will be tradeable on the CHAINCREATOR EXCHANGE along will other global cryptocurrencies.

The CHAINCREATOR EXCHANGE is a secure, protected and insured crypto exchange, using state-of-the-art vault technology.

The straightforward and easy-to-use features of CHAINCREATOR MARKET platform allow non-technical founders to launch their ICOs by completing a simple form to generate their ERC Token in combination with a smart contract. Contributors are able to participate in supporting ICOs similar to how people can join a Kickstarter funding project.

Tunde Vass states: "ICO made simple and available to everyone. All technicalities regarding the ICO crowdsale are being handled seamlessly and frictionless with Swiss precision by the CHAINCREATOR platform." ICOs from all industries across the world can apply to get listed on the CHAINCREATOR.MARKET and the associated CHAINCREATOR.EXCHANGE

The submitted ICOs should have their team formed, a strong business framework ready including a valid whitepaper and working website when submitting their project.

CHAINCREAT OR technologies are built in order to accommodate the needs of contributors and facilitate the processes in a clear and easy to use way. Our products are built around the real need of both the contributors and the market in order to foster a safe environment for the ICO community.

For more information, please visit http://www.chaincreator.market and http://www.chaincreator.exchange .

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Forward looking statements may be identified through the use of words such as "expects", "will", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", or by statements indicating certain actions "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Information contained herein contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21 E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical facts and may be "forward looking statements". Although CHAINCREATOR believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, changes in regulations, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

info@chaincreator.org

SOURCE CHAINCREATOR