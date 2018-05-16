Chairmen of the Strategic Alliance of Asian-American Non-Profit Organizations, NGO of United Nations, Appointed as the Honorary Chairmen of World Trade United Foundation

WTUF has signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with the World Council of Peoples for the United Nations, the Strategic Alliance of Asian-American Non-Profit Organizations and the United Nations Ethnic Chinese Union. They will all participate and support "The 9th Session of Sustainable Development Forum on Water Resources - One Belt One Road Water Resources Development Strategy", on 6th October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This international event is co-organized by the World Trade United Foundation with multinational embassies, multinational government agencies, and several international NGO organizations.

The event is sponsored by Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Intelligent Technology (China) Ltd.

At the same time, Zhang Aimisu , director of the elite Development Department of the World Council of Peoples for the United Nations, was appointed as Executive Vice Secretary General (US), and Paul Hao, the Art advisor of Rockefeller II was appointed as Vice Secretary General (US).

It is reported that Dr. Lo Man Tuen, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of CPPCC National Committee, Vice president of the National Federation of Business, and Miao Gengshu, Chairman of China Council For International Investment Promotion and former President of China Minmetals are the Permanent Honorary Chairmen of WTUF.

Also the Speaker of the Parliament of Victoria in Australia, South Korean parliamentarians, and the President of Dignitaries are Honorary Chairmen.

Dr. Jim Lin-Chi Chu was formerly the chairman of the Asian Honorary Advisory Committee of the Minority Business Development Department of the Federal Department of Commerce, the Executive Director of the United States World Alliance, and the President of the Asian American Strategy Alliance. Tom W.Q. Jiang also served as the Director of the United Nations Coordination Bureau for International Cooperation, co-chair of the Global Alliance of Peace Ambassadors, and chairman of the organizing committee of the 2017 Economic and cultural exhibition in Astana.

