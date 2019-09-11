Challenges and Opportunities for On-Premises Unified Communications Vendors - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Challenges and Opportunities for On-Premises Unified Communications Vendors, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study discusses the current growth environment for the Global Enterprise Communications Platforms market, including the base year 2018 market size, in terms of revenue and line license shipments, forecast trends for the market, as well as drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively affecting the market.

The traditional on-premises unified communications (UC) market is very mature and is experiencing pressure from both internal and external competitive forces. Premises-based solution vendors are facing challenges from a variety of competitors including disruptive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) providers, network service providers offering business telephony services alongside broadband offerings, as well as mobile operators adding second business numbers and PBX-like features to mobile devices. In addition, multiple factors have combined to restrain the on-premises UC market, including compelling UCaaS offerings, changing product strategies by UC vendors, market consolidation, and the continued financial uncertainty of some market participants.



However, the UC market is in many ways down but not out. While annual shipments of UC line licenses and new systems have declined year over year, there are still opportunities for UC vendors to grow in license shipments and revenue, and claim additional market share.



A significant installed base of customers with ancient communications platforms exists. Each customer will have to choose at some point: migrate to a modern on-premises UC platform or transition to cloud-based communications services. Many businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach while continuing to sweat out existing assets. Makers of on-premises UC equipment will have to take a more nuanced approach to selling their wares to this next wave of UC adopters. Hybrid communications, vertically-focused solutions, and on-premises friendly regions are among the possible opportunities still available for vendors to capitalize on.



Finally, the study includes seven growth opportunities identified for global unified communications vendors. These opportunities represent areas that are believed vendors that are committed to the on-premises platform market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.



Through this research, UC vendors will be able to identify successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as we discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own business. The study also includes Growth Opportunities in Action highlighting cases where key market participants are already leveraging select growth opportunities to great effect.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Forecasts and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Line License Shipment Forecast

Forecast Discussion

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Hybrid Communications

Growth Opportunity 2-Vertically-Focused Excellence

Growth Opportunity 3-Merger & Acquisition Excellence

Growth Opportunity 4-Flexible Pricing Options

Growth Opportunity 5-Digital Transformation

Growth Opportunity 6-Private Cloud Offerings

Growth Opportunity 7-Integration and Orchestration

Growth Opportunities In Action

Planning Growth Beyond the Customer Premises

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Conclusions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzfd8b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

