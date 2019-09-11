Challenges and Opportunities for On-Premises Unified Communications Vendors - Global Forecast to 2025
This research study discusses the current growth environment for the Global Enterprise Communications Platforms market, including the base year 2018 market size, in terms of revenue and line license shipments, forecast trends for the market, as well as drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively affecting the market.
The traditional on-premises unified communications (UC) market is very mature and is experiencing pressure from both internal and external competitive forces. Premises-based solution vendors are facing challenges from a variety of competitors including disruptive unified communications as a service (UCaaS) providers, network service providers offering business telephony services alongside broadband offerings, as well as mobile operators adding second business numbers and PBX-like features to mobile devices. In addition, multiple factors have combined to restrain the on-premises UC market, including compelling UCaaS offerings, changing product strategies by UC vendors, market consolidation, and the continued financial uncertainty of some market participants.
However, the UC market is in many ways down but not out. While annual shipments of UC line licenses and new systems have declined year over year, there are still opportunities for UC vendors to grow in license shipments and revenue, and claim additional market share.
A significant installed base of customers with ancient communications platforms exists. Each customer will have to choose at some point: migrate to a modern on-premises UC platform or transition to cloud-based communications services. Many businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach while continuing to sweat out existing assets. Makers of on-premises UC equipment will have to take a more nuanced approach to selling their wares to this next wave of UC adopters. Hybrid communications, vertically-focused solutions, and on-premises friendly regions are among the possible opportunities still available for vendors to capitalize on.
Finally, the study includes seven growth opportunities identified for global unified communications vendors. These opportunities represent areas that are believed vendors that are committed to the on-premises platform market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.
Through this research, UC vendors will be able to identify successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as we discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own business. The study also includes Growth Opportunities in Action highlighting cases where key market participants are already leveraging select growth opportunities to great effect.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Line License Shipment Forecast
- Forecast Discussion
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Hybrid Communications
- Growth Opportunity 2-Vertically-Focused Excellence
- Growth Opportunity 3-Merger & Acquisition Excellence
- Growth Opportunity 4-Flexible Pricing Options
- Growth Opportunity 5-Digital Transformation
- Growth Opportunity 6-Private Cloud Offerings
- Growth Opportunity 7-Integration and Orchestration
- Growth Opportunities In Action
- Planning Growth Beyond the Customer Premises
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Conclusions
