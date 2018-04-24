Chamber Move Reflects Focus on Partner Engagement

"It's one small move for the chamber, one giant leap for efficiency," said Robert Golden, President/CEO for the SMDC. "The move gives us a streamlined office space, reduces overhead and will allow us to spend more time meeting with members where they are. It brings a lot of advantages, even though we're just switching suites."

The SMDC is in the process of transferring furniture and equipment from its office: 2154 East Commons Ave., Suite 342, and staff expect to be up and running in the new office: 2154 East Commons Ave., Suite 363, Centennial, CO, 80122, by May 1, 2018.

With the move comes a new plan for the SMDC's monthly meetings. Member businesses will now have the opportunity to increase their exposure by hosting upcoming chamber meetings and events.

"We're looking forward to spending more time among our members, in a casual, friendly atmosphere," Golden said. "Connecting with them in their businesses, where they can really showcase what makes them unique, is something we're really looking forward to."

Golden is encouraging members to contact SMDC Marketing and Events Manager Hillary Klemme, at HKlemme@bestchamber.com if they would like to host a meeting or for more information about the SMDC move.

Contact:

Katie Trexler-Kern

Evolution Communications Agency

303.941.4118

katie@becausemessagematters.com

