Champagne Paul Launois Hosts First-Ever Private Barrel Auction in June

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Paul Launois will make history next month with its new Single Barrel concept, offering for auction 10 complete barrels of chardonnay—which will become Grand Cru Champagne—to industry professionals and collectors. The program is the first-of-its-kind, inviting potential owners to play an active role in the development of an entire barrel of Grand Cru Champagne. Each of the 10 barrels for this exclusive auction contain chardonnay from the two best parcels of the Le Mesnil-sur-Oger vineyard, hand-selected by Sarah and Julien Launois. Tasting notes for each of the wines, written by Champagne specialist Philippe Jamesse, are available on the winery's website. Potential buyers are invited to bid in person at the event in France on June 14 or to present their offers via phone or through the auction house, Interencheres.

Julien and Sarah Launois with their Single Barrels.

"We are thrilled to be offering wine enthusiasts the very first opportunity to become co-creators of their own Grand Cru Champagne," stated Julien Launois, proprietor of Champagne Paul Launois. "By purchasing one of our Single Barrels, they will—in a way—become owners of a piece of history."

Each owner will work alongside the winemaking team (Sarah and Julien) to determine aging periods and dosage levels, resulting in a signature Champagne unique to his or her individual tastes and preferences. Barrels will be stamped with the owner's signature and will produce 216 numbered and personalized bottles, which will be held in a private location in the winery's cellars for a period of three to 10 years, depending on personal preference. During the aging process, the Champagne will be stored on the lees to enjoy various levels of maturity and will be made available at the owner's request. Buyers are encouraged to visit during this aging period to assess the development of the wine.

The Single Barrel concept is a unique initiative conceived in 2016 by Julien and Sarah Launois, owners of Champagne Paul Launois. Every year, they select 20 exclusive oak barrels, handcrafted and toasted by the only artisan cooper from Champagne, in which to develop their wines. Each is filled with the best Chardonnay Grand Cru from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger, famous for its fineness and liveliness.

"I was seduced by the art of cooperage at the Tonnellerie Artisanale de Champagne and wanted to further explore the interaction between oak and wine," remarked Sarah Launois. "This desire gave birth to our idea for Single Barrel Champagne, which has opened up many possibilities to explore the delicate nuances of our terroir exhibits."

Le Mesnil-sur-Oger is a hillside vineyard with an altitude of about 170 meters (about 560 feet). It enjoys a north/northeast exposure, with very chalky soils, especially near the surface. The domain is committed to sustainable farming practices. For the development of the Single Barrel concept, Launois uses new barrels, carefully selecting the best plots for inclusion in the project and varying vinification as needed, depending on the vintage.

The minimum starting price for each barrel in the auction is 23,400 Euros. For more information about Champagne Paul Launois, exclusive tasting notes by Philippe Jamesse, and to register for the auction please visit www.champagne-paul-launois.fr/singlebarrel/. To participate in the auction by phone, registration is required at www.interencheres-live.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Amber Gallaty, amber@thegallavantgroup.com or (917) 653-5244.

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE PAUL LAUNOIS

Founded in 2015 by third-generation winemaker Julien Launois, and named for his son, Paul, Champagne Paul Launois operates six hectares of Chardonnay Grand Cru and Pinot Meunier in Mesnil-sur-Oger. Current annual production is 30,000 bottles, all of which are exceptional cuvées produced using sustainable farming methods and unique methods of vinification that represent Julien's innovate approach to winemaking. In 2016, he and his wife, Sarah, developed the concept of Single Barrel Champagnes and will release 10 of the 20 barrels containing the 2018 vintage via private auction on June 14, 2019. Champagne Paul Launois is imported in the U.S. by the following companies:

Caveau Selections ( Portland, Oregon ) for all Oregon wine sales;

) for all wine sales; Scale Wine Group ( Napa, California ), representing the core portfolio in all states outside of Oregon ;

), representing the core portfolio in all states outside of ; Kimberly Jones Selections ( Los Angeles, California ), representing the Single Barrel Champagnes outside of Oregon .

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Related Files

single barrel VsL.pptx

Related Images

champagne-paul-launois-single.jpg

Champagne Paul Launois Single Barrel

Julien and Sarah Launois with their Single Barrels.

save-the-date.jpg

Save the Date

Save the Date for the Single Barrel auction on June 14, 2019.

julien-launois.jpg

Julien Launois

Champagne Paul Launois founder, Julien Launois.

Related Links

Champagne Paul Launois

Single Barrel

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hinAWoA4BU4

SOURCE Champagne Paul Launois

Related Links

https://www.champagne-paul-launois.fr/accueil-2/

