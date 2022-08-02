Champion Painting Specialty Services Awarded Contract For MSG Sphere In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. (Champion) , the heavy construction, road and bridge, ground tank, military, and industrial specialty services provider, is venturing to Las Vegas with its newest project, the MSG Sphere . The company is working with Madison Square Garden Entertainment for this project that will create the world's tallest spherical structure. Standing at 500 ft. tall and 300 ft. wide, this multisensory entertainment venue will be located behind the Venetian Resort on The Strip.

"We are incredibly excited and honored to be part of this amazing project that is the future of entertainment," said Carlos Hernandez, President of Champion Painting Specialty Services. "From its impressive design to the ultra high tech features that engage multiple senses, this will truly be a fantastic endeavor. We are thrilled to work with MSG and help bring this venue to life for many to enjoy and experience."

The MSG Sphere is slated to open in 2023 and will feature live entertainment. Guests will be completely immersed in performances through haptic technology, which influences your senses through wind, temperature, and even scents. The venue will feature a giant wraparound 16k LED screen that adds to the immersive experience. Plus, 164,000 speakers with beamform technology are being installed that will direct sound directly to each seat, creating a personal studio experience for each guest.

The Sphere will boast stadium seating that can accommodate 20,000 guests.

In addition to the MSG Sphere, the Champion portfolio includes notable New York-based projects such as George Washington Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, and Verrazano Narrows Bridge.

The company has supported military initiatives with services for Keesler Air Force Base, Key West Naval Air Station, Columbus Air Force Base, Fort Campbell Kentucky, and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

In the southern region of the U.S., Champion has worked on iconic stadiums such as the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Marlins, as well as Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To learn more about Champion, visit www.championssc.com or follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.

Since 2006, Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp has been a leader in heavy construction, specialty services, road and bridge, military, and industrial specialty services. Champion's mission is to deliver high-performance services to the public and private sectors while maintaining the highest degree of safety, quality, and integrity.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9228

SOURCE Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp.