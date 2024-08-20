Changes are Coming to Prefilled Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the factors driving the market growth of injectable drug delivery systems with an emphasis on prefilled formats. Attendees will explore the challenges the industry faces in meeting the demands of growth and adapting to evolving market needs. The featured speakers will discuss solutions built on medical technologies that offer much needed affordability, supply chain and sustainability advantages.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The history of injectable drugs is marked by an inexorable push for innovations that deliver greater safety, cost savings, simplicity and scalability. From replaceable needles to plastic manufacturing to prefilled doses, major advancements in format, materials and technology have historically powered the relentless growth of injectables.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) aseptic fill-finish is a highly efficient and scalable sterile liquid packaging technology used worldwide to package tens of billions of units annually, but no one has ever figured out how to use its many advantages for scalable injection drug delivery to date. Post this www.xtalks.com

In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss how the next major advancement in injectable drug delivery systems is coming and how it will better prepare the industry to meet the demands and risks of the modern world. Factors such as the increase in biologics, aging populations, global vaccination campaigns, medical infrastructure and self-administration are contributing to the steady growth of injectable medicines.

The global prefilled injectables market is expected to grow at or near double-digit CAGR through the end of the decade — in large part due to prefilled injectables' safety and performance advantages over traditional syringes and vials. But, keeping up with this growth presents an array of challenges that must be dealt with.

Complex supply chains, raw material shortages, long lead times, lack of surge capacity for bio-emergencies, foreign dependencies that are unreliable in times of crisis and sustainability concerns with glass-based delivery systems threaten growth and make the need for new solutions imperative.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) aseptic fill-finish is a highly efficient and scalable sterile liquid packaging technology used worldwide to package tens of billions of units annually, but no one has ever figured out how to use its many advantages for scalable injection drug delivery to date.

Unlocking BFS for injectables has the potential to overcome many of the challenges with today's drug delivery devices: affordable prefilled devices, compact supply chain and simplified manufacturing process, high speed and large scalability, sustainability advantages and suitability for self-administration.

Register for this webinar today to learn more about the future of injectable drug delivery systems and the impact of blow-fill-seal technology.

Join Jon Ellenthal, President, ApiJect; Molly Weaver, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, ApiJect; and Tim Kram, Managing Director, Rommelag, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Changes are Coming to Prefilled Injectable Drug Delivery Systems.

