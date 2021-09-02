Changing The Face of Behavioral Therapy: Social Justice And Neurodiversity Advocate Launches Signature Behavioral Health In Baltimore

This event's purpose is to provide a family-friendly environment for neurodivergent children and the local community. This event will be the perfect opportunity for caregivers to entertain the entire family while learning about supportive resources available to promote the family's cohesion and quality of life.

Full attractions and activities will include:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD Screening Information and tools

Petting Zoo

Bounce House

Carnival Games

Carnival Snacks

Mascot Character

This is a free event but registration is required

To pre-register visit

https://sbhfamilyday.eventbrite.com

WHAT: Grand Opening, Family Day Event

WHEN: Saturday, October 2, 2021

10:00 am-1:00 pm

WHERE: 7001 Johnnycake Rd #106

Windsor Mill, MD 21244

WHO: Signature Behavioral Health

About Signature Behavioral Health

Signature Behavioral Health invests in the whole family's right to self-determination by providing meaningful, individualized, and culturally relevant behavioral services. We affirm children, teens, and young adults who exhibit social, emotional, learning, and behavioral concerns using the science of Applied Behavior Analysis(ABA) with a strengths-based and trauma-informed approach. We not only uplift children and teens, but empower parents and siblings of our neurodivergent and/or disabled clients with the common goal of enhancing the quality of life for the entire household through the provision of mental health services, parent guidance, advocacy tools, and group sessions.

