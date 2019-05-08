Changing the Game: Level Four® Sports & Entertainment

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Level Four® Advisory Services (Level Four) is launching a Global Sports & Entertainment (GSE) division dedicated to providing family office services that address the sophisticated and unique challenges of individuals in the industry. Whether clients are just starting their professional careers or are seasoned veterans, Level Four® Sports & Entertainment (LFSE) believes managing wealth is about more than just investing money. Their goal is to create financial plans that build a solid foundation, allowing their clients to pursue their dreams while building and preserving their legacy. LFSE focuses on the development and implementation of customized financial strategies that seeks to meet their short- and long-term goals; by taking into consideration career time horizon, liquidity requirements, tax efficiency, and planning for the unpredictable.

"We're excited about the launch of this new division. For years it's been a passion of ours to be leaders in the sports & entertainment space," says Jake Tomes, CEO of Level Four. "We feel our approach will be unique compared to our competition, big banks and brokerage houses. More than investing capital, we value building personal relationships with our players and families." LFSE understands the focus and excitement that plays into the professional world of sports & entertainment, and seeks to take some of the complexity off of their clients when it comes to their financial futures. Their relationships are built on the trust between an advisor and their client, by tackling both challenges and opportunities together through proactive and open communication. For more information about LFSE, visit their website.

Level Four® Advisory Services is a comprehensive wealth management firm dedicated to providing an exceptional client experience. With 18 locations across the country, their goal is to guide individuals, families and business owners on the journey to optimizing their financial strengths through customized plans and proactive service. By utilizing an ensemble practice methodology, Level Four strives to develop innovative solutions that address their clients' challenges. Their broad array of services include financial education, retirement planning, tax planning, estate planning, risk management, education funding, investment management, business services, and employee & executive benefits. More information is available at www.levelfouradvisors.com.

Investment advice offered through Level Four® Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

