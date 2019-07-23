CHANNELLOCK® Launches SpeedGrip™ Fast-Action Tongue & Groove Pliers

"We heard from our core tradesmen that they wanted fast-action, push-button style pliers from CHANNELLOCK®, their trusted brand for pliers," said Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing at Channellock, Inc. "We are excited to provide something new and improved for our tradesmen. The adjustment feature on our SpeedGrip™ is unique and brings fresh innovation to our iconic, American-made line of pliers."

SpeedGrip™ prevents adjustment slippage by locking into strong channels at the push of a button, making it twice as fast with more adjustments than standard tongue & groove pliers. This tool is designed to stay in place until the adjustment button is engaged, preventing the need for constant re-adjustments. Precise, robotic laser heat-treating makes the patent-pending crosshatch teeth more durable, and provides a stronger grip with more points of contact for superior job performance, and the reaming feature on the top of the tool is made for deburring pipes easily. With CHANNELLOCK BLUE® no-slip comfort grips, these pliers are designed for ultimate control and ease hand fatigue.

"Our research shows that professional tradesmen value durability and innovation, and are proud to carry tools that are made in America," added DeArment. "In fact, 60% of consumers say they prefer hand tools made in the USA, but approximately 11% of hand tools at top retailers are actually manufactured in the U.S. We designed SpeedGrip™ to give plumbers, electricians, HVAC specialists and auto mechanics another quality option in their toolbox that adds to their ability to get the job done right."

SpeedGrip™ is available in three sizes and a combo pack.

428X (8")

430®X (10")

440®X (12")

GS-IX featuring the 428X (8") and 430®X (10")

Available at select retailers nationwide, the SpeedGrip™ line of pliers is 100% made in the USA and features a limited lifetime warranty.

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc., is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. For more information on CHANNELLOCK® products, the company's rich history, sales contacts and current news, visit www.channellock.com . To stay connected with Channellock, Inc., like us on Facebook or follow CHANNELLOCK® on Twitter and Instagram .

SOURCE Channellock, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.channellock.com

