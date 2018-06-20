Charleston Architecture Firm StudioMA Welcomes SCCLF Support for Maryville-Ashleyville Mixed-Use Project

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary architecture firm founders MATTEO RAPALLINI and his wife MERCED RAPALLINI are excited to announce that the SOUTH CAROLINA COMMUNITY LOAN FUND (SCCLF) has agreed to support their next step in improving their neighborhood by providing financing for a new mixed-use neighborhood facility.

Matteo Rapallini, Owner and Founder of StudioMa Architecture, and his wife & partner, Merced, decided to transform their neighborhood's eyesore -- a dilapidated former Body Shop -- into their architectural studio, revitalizing their Charleston community in the process. Their new project, FrameWorks Court, marks their continued commitment to the betterment of their neighborhood. Photo by Keith Isaacs StudioMa Architecture Main Studio Space: "I decided that our main studio should be an inspirational expanse where design is celebrated and where all of us are stimulated to create." - Matteo Rapallini, AIA, NCARB Photo by Keith Isaacs

StudioMa Architecture Inc. is located on Magnolia Road in Maryville-Ashleyville, a historically black community. Their space is a deftly reworked former auto body shop, the design of which has received national attention from architectural heavyweights like DWELL magazine.

SCCLF Chief Lending Officer JAMES CHATFIELD, said, "Your desire to impart positive change within the community is palpable and energizing. The Avondale community is lucky to have the two of you as advocates and ambassadors."

SCCLF is a statewide nonprofit, Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that "transforms and revitalizes communities throughout South Carolina by financing projects that provide housing, access to food and essential services, attract businesses, employ community members and stimulate economic activity." Through their loans and technical assistance, the SCCLF strengthens "the social and economic fabric of local communities" and empower communities to affect their own transformations.

CEO Matteo has worked on projects ranging from mansions at KIAWAH to affordable housing for veterans. He and his wife now envision transforming the properties adjoining their studio into a neighborhood resource and a destination for those using the adjoining WEST ASHLEY BIKEWAY.

Plans include a multi-use facility, FRAMEWORKS COURT, that combines first-floor restaurant and café space and an art gallery, and work-live space upstairs for local artists. Additionally, they envision including a children's library for the neighborhood kids, something that other funding sources haven't kept up with the pace of local dreams.

Merced is planning on a Zen garden connecting the existing and proposed buildings, replete with a murals decorating both, a move that hearkens back to the "Old Country." Matteo's cousin, Marco Salerno, was recently honored in their hometown of La Spezia, Italy, with a series of murals for his efforts in public works.

