CheapOair Announces Top Destinations for Memorial Day 2018

Orlando tops this year's list of most-booked domestic Memorial Day weekend destinations followed by Las Vegas and New York City. Data also revealed that Fort Lauderdale is the most affordable of the top booked destinations this year, with an average roundtrip price of $275 — an 11% decrease in price from last year. Overall, domestic airfares are down an average of 5% compared to the same period in 2017.

CheapOair's Top U.S. Domestic Destinations for Memorial Day 2018[1]

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare[2] Price Change Orlando, FL $284 -3% Las Vegas, NV $327 -6% New York, NY $313 -10% Los Angeles, CA $341 -9% Denver, CO $318 +1% Ft. Lauderdale, FL $275 -11% Miami, FL $352 -5% San Francisco, CA $351 -13% Seattle, WA $373 -6% Honolulu, HI $788 -1%

London, England is the most-booked international destination for the long Memorial Day weekend, followed by Cancun, Mexico and Rome, Italy. Overall, travel to international destinations has seen an average of a 2% increase, however some destinations, such as those in Asia, are seeing as much as a 19% decrease over last year.

"Despite the unusually low fares we've seen during the early part of 2018, travelers should expect prices for Memorial Day to be on par with previous years," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President Supplier Relations at CheapOair. "Average airfares, international and domestic combined, are only expected to be about 2% lower compared to 2017. The sooner you can book your flights, the more likely it is that you'll find a decent price."

CheapOair's Top International Destinations for Memorial Day 2018[1]

Destination Average Roundtrip Airfare[2] Price Change[3] London, England $819 -3% Cancun, Mexico $487 +1% Rome, Italy $1,020 +8% Paris, France $789 +13% Guadalajara, Mexico $338 -9% Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam $1,025 -1% Mexico City, Mexico $359 -5% Dublin, Ireland $796 -12% Barcelona, Spain $847 +15% Bangkok, Thailand $925 -15%

Data also shows that domestic vacations, along with trips within North America and to the Caribbean are shorter in length, compared to long haul destinations, such as Europe and Asia.

Region Average trip length[4] United States 6 days Canada 7 days Mexico 7 days Caribbean 8 Days Europe 11 days Asia 13 days

"The added capacity in the market has made this a great year for finding amazing deals on airfare," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO at CheapOair. "However, due to the heavy demand for travel over the long weekend, consumers should try to book their flights as early as possible. Basic economy fares have a limited number of seats, so if you are looking for those extremely low prices, flexibility around when you book and when you travel will be essential."

[1] Based on passenger numbers for travel booked as of 4/12/18 departing 05/20/18 – 5/28/18 and returning 5/28/18 – 6/10/2018.

[2] Based on average roundtrip airfare for tickets booked as of 4/12/18 for travel departing 05/20/18 – 5/28/18 and returning 5/28/18 – 6/10/2018. Average airfare rounded to the nearest dollar.

[3] Based on average roundtrip airfare for tickets booked as of 4/12/18 for travel departing 05/20/18 – 5/28/18 and returning 5/28/18 – 6/10/2018 compared to all tickets booked for travel departing 5/21/17 – 5/29/17 and returning 5/29/17-6/11/17.

[4] Based on average trip length for passengers departing 05/20/18 – 5/28/18 and returning 5/28/18 – 6/10/2018.

