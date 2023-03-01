Cheetah Learning Engages Amendola for Strategic PR Services

Award-winning healthcare IT PR agency and project management education leader partner to help more healthcare professionals become project managers.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, announced that Cheetah Learning, a leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional exam (PMP®), has selected the firm to highlight the need for more PMP-certified professionals to manage healthcare projects.

Cheetah Learning helps project managers pass the PMP exam in a record-breaking four days versus six months to two years. Its students have a 98% pass rate and they and the companies they serve become top performers in their industries. Cheetah Learning chose Amendola to focus their PR efforts on healthcare, because improving project outcomes in healthcare helps everyone. It also can improve the quality of life for nurses and health IT managers by helping them reduce burnout and advance their careers by becoming a certified Project Management Professional.

"Cheetah Learning is making a significant impact on enhancing efficiencies in project management for healthcare professionals," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "Their unique approach has helped to empower managers and the companies they work for, and we look forward to sharing their stories."

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive media relations and thought leadership plan for Cheetah Learning that will make healthcare professionals aware of a cost-effective approach to earn their PMP credentials, leading to better career opportunities, higher compensation and enhanced prestige as a Project Manager.

"We have retained Amendola because it's imperative we collectively improve project outcomes in healthcare," said Michelle LaBrosse, CEO, Cheetah Learning. "It's well proven one of the best ways to improve project outcomes is to have the people managing those projects become certified Project Management Professionals (PMP). It's the reason why the Federal government passed legislation in 2016 mandating that all federal projects are managed by a Certified Project Manager."

LaBrosse explained: "Passing the globally recognized PMP exam is very difficult – taking most people a couple years to feel they are ready for this exam. Considering the level of crisis many healthcare organizations are facing, we don't have years to get people up to speed on improving project outcomes – this needed to happen yesterday. With Cheetah's proven approach though, people who are experienced in doing projects and can pass the eligibility criteria to take the PMP exam, can pass the PMP exam immediately after Cheetah's accelerated four-day exam prep program."

Cheetah Learning became and has stayed the industry leader for accelerated PMP exam prep since 2000. There are over 80,000 Cheetah Alumni worldwide using their Innovative Project Management and accelerated learning techniques. The secret to Cheetah's long-term success is simple – their programs work and most of their new students are referrals. Founder LaBrosse, PMP, CCPM, RYT, a former Air Force Officer, is a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management program and holds engineering degrees from Syracuse University and the University of Dayton.

"Over the years, we have found PR is the most effective way to get important messages to the right stakeholders," LaBrosse added. "We reached out to Amendola to help us bring our crucial message of the importance of using Project Management Professionals to improve project outcomes in healthcare."

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cheetah Learning

Cheetah Learning is the two decades-long industry leader in Accelerated Exam Prep for the Project Management Professional Exam (PMP®). Cheetah students culminate their four-day intensive accelerated learning program by taking and passing the Project Management Institute's PMP® exam. Cheetah students are guaranteed to pass the PMP® exam by following Cheetah's program. Worldwide, there are over 80,000 Cheetah Alumni. PMP® is a trademark of the Project Management Institute.

