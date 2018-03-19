Cheetah Mobile Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 8.9% year over year and 16.2% quarter over quarter to RMB1,387.8 million ( US$213.3 million ), exceeding the Company's previous guidance range of RMB1,250 million to RMB 1,310 million . Stronger-than-expected growth was driven by the Company's record-high mobile revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, which increased by 17.8% year over year and 15.9% quarter over quarter.

( ), exceeding the Company's previous guidance range of to . Stronger-than-expected growth was driven by the Company's record-high mobile revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017, which increased by 17.8% year over year and 15.9% quarter over quarter. Gross profit increased by 14.3% year over year and 16.5% quarter over quarter to RMB926.4 million ( US$142.4 million ). Gross margin was 66.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 63.6% in the same period last year and 66.5% in the third quarter of 2017.

( ). Gross margin was 66.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to 63.6% in the same period last year and 66.5% in the third quarter of 2017. Operating profit increased to RMB222.0 million ( US$34.1 million ) from RMB62.2 million in the same period last year and RMB132.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. Operating margin expanded to 16.0% from 4.9% in the same period last year and 11.1% in the third quarter of 2017.

( ) from in the same period last year and in the third quarter of 2017. Operating margin expanded to 16.0% from 4.9% in the same period last year and 11.1% in the third quarter of 2017. Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 3.0% year over year and 25.5% quarter over quarter to RMB327.0 million ( US$50.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating margin for utility products and related services expanded to 33.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 31.5% in the same period last year and 31.6% in the third quarter of 2017.

( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating margin for utility products and related services expanded to 33.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 31.5% in the same period last year and 31.6% in the third quarter of 2017. Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased to RMB1,047.1 million ( US$160.9 million ) from RMB58.8 million in the same period last year and RMB139.7 million in the third quarter of 2017.

( ) from in the same period last year and in the third quarter of 2017. Diluted income per ADS increased to RMB7.27 (US$1.12) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB0.41 in the same period last year and RMB0.95 in the third quarter of 2017.

in the fourth quarter of 2017 from in the same period last year and in the third quarter of 2017. The Company generated RMB267.5 million ( US$41.1 million ) of net cash from operating activities and RMB258.9 million ( US$39.8 million ) of free cash flow[1] in the fourth quarter of 2017.

[1] Free cash flow is defined as net cash generated by operating activities less capital expenditure

Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Metric

The average number of global mobile monthly active users ("Mobile MAUs") was 552 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The number of Mobile MAUs from markets outside of China , or overseas markets, accounted for 75.4% of the total number of Mobile MAUs in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased by 9.0% year over year to RMB4,974.8 million ( US$764.6 million ).

( ). Gross profit increased by 5.8% year over year to RMB3,194.7 million ( US$491.0 million ).

( ). Operating profit increased to RMB446.9 million ( US$68.7 million ) from an operating loss of RMB12.4 million in 2016.

( ) from an operating loss of in 2016. Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 16.1% year over year to RMB979.4 million ( US$150.5 million ) in 2017. Operating margin for utility products and related services expanded to 28.5% in 2017 from 21.8% in 2016.

( ) in 2017. Operating margin for utility products and related services expanded to 28.5% in 2017 from 21.8% in 2016. Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased to RMB1,348.2 million ( US$207.2 million ) from a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB80.5 million in 2016.

( ) from a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of in 2016. Diluted net income per ADS in 2017 was RMB9.37 (US$1.44) as compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.58 in 2016.

as compared to diluted loss per ADS of in 2016. Net cash generated by operating activities was RMB621.1 million ( US$95.5 million ).

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are delighted to report a strong set of results for the fourth quarter of 2017. Our utility products and related service continued to expand its profitability and generate cash flow. Revenues from our Live.me and mobile game business continued to grow, thanks to our efforts in product innovation, creative operations, and content enrichment. Cheetah Mobile is a user- and product-focused company, so it is encouraging that our products continue to achieve notable progress. In this quarter, Live.me remained the No.1 grossing social app in the U.S. on Google Play and one of the top 6 in the Apple App Store. CM Launcher and Cheetah Keyboard were among the top 10 personalized apps in the U.S. on Google Play. Recently, we became one of the top 10 game publishers in the U.S. on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Going forward, we will continue to use artificial intelligence ("AI") to enhance our products and services. We also believe that technologies such as blockchain will create opportunities for us to expand our product offerings."

Mr. Vincent Jiang, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Driven by considerable growth in our mobile utility products and related services businesses in China and the overall growth of Live.me and mobile games, our total revenues exceeded the high end of our revenue guidance in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our operating profits continued to improve and achieved all-time highs in the quarter, driven by robust revenue growth and continued optimization of the cost and expense structure for utility products and related services. In the fourth quarter, we closed two significant disposals, News Republic and our interests in Musical.ly, which generated a gain of RMB1,089.0 million (US$167.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017 and greatly boosted our balance sheet. In addition, our core business continues to generate strong cash flow, which allows us to reallocate our resources to execute expansion plans in order to drive our long-term growth."

Fourth Quarter 2017 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues increased by 8.9% year over year and 16.2% quarter over quarter to RMB1,387.8 million (US$213.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 4.2% year over year but increased by 17.3% quarter over quarter to RMB967.2 million ( US$148.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in revenues from mobile utility products and related services business in the overseas markets as certain ad formats, i.e., ads on mobile phone lock screens, have been discontinued by one of our overseas third-party advertising partners, and (ii) a decline in PC revenues. This decrease was largely offset by an increase in our mobile utility products and related services business in China . The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to the strong growth of our mobile utility products and related services business in China and seasonality in advertising spending in both China and the overseas markets.

decreased by 4.2% year over year but increased by 17.3% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in revenues from mobile utility products and related services business in the overseas markets as certain ad formats, i.e., ads on mobile phone lock screens, have been discontinued by one of our overseas third-party advertising partners, and (ii) a decline in PC revenues. This decrease was largely offset by an increase in our mobile utility products and related services business in . The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily due to the strong growth of our mobile utility products and related services business in and seasonality in advertising spending in both and the overseas markets. Revenues from the mobile entertainment business increased by 50.5% year over year and 10.2% quarter over quarter to RMB399.5 million ( US$61.4 million ). The year-over-year increase was primarily a result of the rapid growth in Live.me's broadcasting revenues and the Company's continued efforts to expand the mobile game portfolio by introducing several new mobile games in early 2017. The quarter-over-quarter growth was mainly attributable to Live.me's increased revenues in the overseas market and mobile game revenues in China , where the Company's mobile games continue to gain popularity.

By platform, revenues generated from the mobile business increased by 17.8% year over year and 15.9% quarter over quarter to RMB1,217.5 million (US$187.1 million), or 87.7% of our total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017.

By region, revenues generated from the overseas markets increased by 1.4% year over year and 5.4% quarter over quarter to RMB843.8 million (US$129.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues generated from the Chinese market increased by 23.0% year over year and 38.0% quarter over quarter to RMB544.0 million (US$83.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The growth of our revenues in the Chinese market was attributable to a ramp-up of mobile utility products and related services businesses in China and increased mobile game revenues in the Chinese market, where the Company's mobile games continue to gain popularity. Revenues generated from the overseas markets constitutes 60.8% of our total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 0.6% year over year but increased by 15.4% quarter over quarter to RMB461.4 million (US$70.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The quarter-over-quarter increase was a result of one-time higher channel costs associated with our mobile game business in China, and higher revenue sharing fees with online broadcasters associated with the Live.me business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 0.2% year over year but increased by 15.7% quarter over quarter to RMB462.4 million (US$71.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit increased by 14.3% year over year and 16.5% quarter over quarter to RMB926.4 million (US$142.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 14.1% year over year and 16.4% quarter over quarter to RMB925.4 million (US$142.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 5.9% year over year but increased by 6.3% quarter over quarter to RMB704.4 million (US$108.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 0.7% year over year and 9.2% quarter over quarter to RMB700.1 million (US$107.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Research and development (R&D) expense decreased by 35.5% year over year and 13.0% quarter over quarter to RMB151.9 million ( US$23.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decreases were due to lower share-based compensation expenses and reduced R&D headcount resulting from the disposal of News Republic and the Company's strategy to optimize the cost and expense structure for its utility products and related services business. Non-GAAP R&D expenses , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 30.7% year over year and 14.2% quarter over quarter to RMB147.4 million ( US$22.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

decreased by 35.5% year over year and 13.0% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decreases were due to lower share-based compensation expenses and reduced R&D headcount resulting from the disposal of News Republic and the Company's strategy to optimize the cost and expense structure for its utility products and related services business. , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 30.7% year over year and 14.2% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 2.9% year over year and 2.7% quarter over quarter to RMB420.1 million ( US$64.6 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increases were mainly due to increased promotional activities for the Company's mobile utility products in China and Cheez, a short video application operated by Live.me in the overseas markets. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.7% year over year and 3.0% quarter over quarter to RMB423.1 million ( US$65.0 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

increased by 2.9% year over year and 2.7% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increases were mainly due to increased promotional activities for the Company's mobile utility products in and Cheez, a short video application operated by Live.me in the overseas markets. , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.7% year over year and 3.0% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses decreased by 9.3% year over year but increased by 29.7% quarter over quarter to RMB115.1 million ( US$17.7 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher professional service fees and employee benefits, which was offset by lower share-based compensation expenses. The quarter-over-quarter increase primarily resulted from increased professional service fees and employee benefits. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 16.6% year over year and 63.9% quarter over quarter to RMB112.2 million ( US$17.2 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

decreased by 9.3% year over year but increased by 29.7% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to higher professional service fees and employee benefits, which was offset by lower share-based compensation expenses. The quarter-over-quarter increase primarily resulted from increased professional service fees and employee benefits. , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, increased by 16.6% year over year and 63.9% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets were RMB38.7 million ( US$5.9 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to a one-time non-cash write-down of intangible assets, which the Company considered other-than-temporary. Their carrying values exceed the expected undiscounted cash flows expected to result from the use of the assets and their eventual disposition.

Operating profit increased to RMB222.0 million (US$34.1 million) from RMB62.2 million in the same period last year and RMB132.3 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit increased by 93.7% year over year and 46.6% quarter over quarter to RMB225.4 million (US$34.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company has reported its operating profit along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 3.0% year over year and 25.5% quarter over quarter to RMB327.0 million ( US$50.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to the optimization of the cost and expense structure and the increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

increased by 3.0% year over year and 25.5% quarter over quarter to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to the optimization of the cost and expense structure and the increase in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB61.8 million ( US$9.5 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to operating losses of RMB201.1 million in the same period last year and RMB105.0 million in the third quarter of 2017. The reduced loss was mainly a result of increased revenues generated from the Company's Live.me and mobile game businesses and reduced costs and expenses from the News Republic business, partially offset by the Company's increased investments in Live.me and Cheez, the short video business operated by Live.me in overseas markets.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 93.8% year over year and 84.2% quarter over quarter to RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease resulted from a combination of several factors. The Company employed an accelerated method to recognize share-based compensation expenses. A significant number of share-based awards that were granted by the Company during its IPO in 2014 approached the end of their vesting periods in 2017. Furthermore, fewer share-based awards were granted in 2017 than in previous years and more unvested awarded shares were forfeited in 2017.

IMPAIRMENT OF INVESTMENTS

Impairment of investments were RMB209.6 million (US$32.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to a one-time non-cash write-down of some investment assets, which the Company considered other-than-temporary, to its fair value. This write-down was the result of lower-than-expected performance and financial position of the investment assets.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net, was RMB1,089.0 million (US$167.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017, mainly resulting from the disposals of the Company's interests in Musical.ly and the Company's News Republic business.

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased to RMB1,047.1 million (US$160.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB58.8 million in the same period last year and RMB139.7 million in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased to RMB1,050.5 million (US$161.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB113.0 million in the same period last year and RMB161.1 million in the third quarter of 2017.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted income per ADS increased to RMB7.27 (US$1.12) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB0.41 in the same period last year and RMB0.95 in the third quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS increased to RMB7.29 (US$1.12) in the fourth quarter of 2017 from RMB0.80 in the same period last year and RMB1.10 in the third quarter of 2017.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 61.3% year over year and 36.8% quarter over quarter to RMB255.8 million (US$39.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS BALANCE

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3,803.3 million (US$584.6 million).

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW

In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company generated RMB267.5 million (US$41.1 million) of net cash from operating activities and RMB258.9 million (US$39.8 million) of free cash flow.

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had a total of 1,421,649,639 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Fiscal Year 2017 Results

REVENUES

Total revenues increased by 9.0% year over year to RMB4,974.8 million (US$764.6 million) in 2017, which was primarily driven by rapid growth in the Company's Live.me and mobile game businesses.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 11.1% year over year to RMB3,439.6 million ( US$528.7 million ) in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in PC revenues as internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PC to mobile devices.

decreased by 11.1% year over year to ( ) in 2017. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in PC revenues as internet traffic in continued to migrate from PC to mobile devices. Revenues from the mobile entertainment business increased by 115.9% year over year to RMB1,496.4 million ( US$230.0 million ). The increase was primarily due to the rapid growth in Live.me's revenues and the Company's enriched mobile game portfolio as a result of the introduction of several new mobile games in early 2017.

By platform, revenues generated from the mobile business increased by 22.2% year over year to RMB4,315.0 million (US$663.2 million), or 86.7% of our total revenues in 2017. The increase was a result of the rapid growth of the Company's Live.me business in the overseas markets and the growth of the Company's mobile game revenues, particularly in the overseas markets.

By region, revenues generated from overseas markets increased by 21.4% year over year to RMB3,335.5 million (US$512.7 million), or 67.0% of our total revenues, in 2017.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 15.3% year over year to RMB1,780.1 million (US$273.6 million) in 2017, which primarily resulted from increased investment in the Company's Live.me business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues increased by 15.4% year over year to RMB1,779.3 million (US$273.5 million) in 2017.

Gross profit increased by 5.8% year over year to RMB3,194.7 million (US$491.0 million) in 2017. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 5.7% year over year to RMB3,195.4 million (US$491.1 million) in 2017.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 9.4% year over year to RMB2,747.8 million (US$422.3 million) in 2017. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 2.0% year over year to RMB2,675.2 million (US$411.2 million).

Research and development expenses decreased by 24.4% year over year to RMB684.9 million ( US$105.3 million ) in 2017, which primarily resulted from lower share-based compensation expenses and reduced R&D headcount for the Company's News Republic business and mobile utility product operation. Non-GAAP research and development expenses , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 12.3% year over year to RMB664.2 million ( US$102.1 million ).

decreased by 24.4% year over year to ( ) in 2017, which primarily resulted from lower share-based compensation expenses and reduced R&D headcount for the Company's News Republic business and mobile utility product operation. , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 12.3% year over year to ( ). Selling and marketing expenses remained relatively flat year over year at RMB1,656.5 million ( US$254.6 million ) in 2017, which was primarily due to increased product promotional activities for the Live.me business. This was partially offset by reduced spending on product promotional activities for utility applications in the overseas markets. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, remained relatively flat year over year at RMB1,656.5 million ( US$254.6 million ).

remained relatively flat year over year at ( ) in 2017, which was primarily due to increased product promotional activities for the Live.me business. This was partially offset by reduced spending on product promotional activities for utility applications in the overseas markets. , which exclude share-based compensation expenses, remained relatively flat year over year at ( ). General and administrative expenses decreased by 27.5% year over year to RMB407.4 million ( US$62.6 million ) in 2017, which was a result of lower share-based compensation expenses and a decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 15.2% year over year to RMB355.6 million ( US$54.7 million ).

Operating profit was RMB446.9 million (US$68.7 million) in 2017 as compared to an operating loss of RMB12.4 million in 2016. Non-GAAP operating profit increased by 77.1% year over year to RMB520.2 million (US$80.0 million) in 2017.

The Company has reported its operating profit along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

Operating profit for utility products and related services increased by 16.1% year over year to RMB979.4 million ( US$150.5 million ) in 2017 mainly due to the optimization of the cost and expense structure of this segment.

increased by 16.1% year over year to ( ) in 2017 mainly due to the optimization of the cost and expense structure of this segment. Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB417.4 million ( US$64.1 million ) in 2017, compared to operating loss of RMB532.0 million in 2016. The reduced loss was mainly a result of the year-over-year increases in revenues generated from the Company's Live.me and mobile game businesses and reduced costs and expenses from News Republic business, partially offset by the Company's increased investments in Live.me and Cheez, the short video business operated by Live.me in the overseas markets.

Share-based compensation expenses decreased by 76.1% year over year to RMB73.3 million (US$11.3 million) in 2017. The decrease resulted from a combination of several factors. The Company employed an accelerated method to recognize share-based compensation expenses. A significant number of share-based awards that were granted by the Company during its IPO in 2014 approached the end of their vesting periods in 2017. Furthermore, fewer share-based awards were granted in 2017 than in previous years and more unvested awarded shares were forfeited in 2017.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB1,348.2 million (US$207.2 million) in 2017 as compared to a net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB80.5 million in 2016. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders increased by 530.0% year over year to RMB1,421.5 million (US$218.5 million) in 2017.

NET INCOME/LOSS PER ADS

Diluted income per ADS in 2017 was RMB9.37 (US$1.44) as compared to diluted loss per ADS of RMB0.58 in 2016. Non-GAAP diluted income per ADS in 2017 was RMB9.88 (US$1.52) as compared to RMB1.59 in 2016.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased by 43.6% year over year to RMB656.5 million (US$100.9 million) in 2017.

Recent Developments

Senior Management Promotions

Cheetah Mobile's board of directors has approved the promotions of Ms. Yuki Yandan He and Mr. Edward Mingyan Sun as Senior Vice Presidents in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Yuki joined Cheetah Mobile in 2010 and has been in charge of a number of the Company's flagship products, including Duba Anti-virus, Clean Master, and Battery Doctor. In particular, Clean Master has been the Company's most significant mobile product. Yuki has led the launch of Live.me, a popular living streaming application, in the overseas markets since April 2016. Live.me is Cheetah Mobile's first subsidiary to raise funds from outside investors. As the chief executive officer of Live.me, Yuki led Live.me's two rounds of financing in 2017 and raised an aggregate of US$110 million. Live.me has also been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in Video for 2017. Prior to Cheetah Mobile, Yuki was a product director at Tencent and Kingsoft and played a significant role in designing various products. Yuki received a bachelor's degree in electronic science and technology from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

Edward joined Cheetah Mobile in 2010 and has been in charge of various mobile utility products, including CM Launcher, Cheetah Keyboard, Cheetah Browser for both PC and mobile, and Duba Aiti-virus. Prior to Cheetah Mobile, Edward worked at Qihoo 360 and Trent Micro, serving in various management roles. Edward received a college degree and continued his post-graduate studies at the University of Science and Technology of China.

Update Regarding Bytedance-Related Deals

Cheetah Mobile completed the disposals of News Republic and Musical.ly to Bytedance in the fourth quarter of 2017. The two transactions resulted in a gain of RMB1,089.0 million (US$167.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, Live.me Inc., which operates Live.me, a live video streaming application raised US$50 million from Bytedance in the fourth quarter of 2017. The new funding is presented as redeemable non-controlling interests on the Company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB1,100 million (US$169 million) and RMB1,140 million (US$175 million). This estimate represents management's preliminary view as of the date of this release, which is subject to change.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")













As of

31-Dec-16

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-17

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,411,000

2,317,488

356,191 Restricted cash 167,751

90,149

13,856 Short-term investments 361,499

1,395,694

214,514 Accounts receivable 600,885

621,272

95,488 Prepayments and other current assets 571,306

918,243

141,131 Due from related parities 44,278

54,052

8,308 Deferred tax assets 15,527

-

- Total current assets 3,172,246

5,396,898

829,488











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 117,439

89,137

13,700 Intangible assets, net 227,251

70,225

10,793 Goodwill 943,922

634,157

97,468 Investment in equity investees 100,063

149,969

23,050 Other long term investments 877,094

1,002,721

154,115 Due from related parities -

5,216

802 Deferred tax assets 74,809

57,642

8,859 Other non-current assets 28,310

42,966

6,604 Total non-current assets 2,368,888

2,052,033

315,391











Total assets 5,541,134

7,448,931

1,144,879











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Bank loans 379,544

336,304

51,689 Accounts payable 194,882

164,537

25,289 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,408,419

1,532,489

235,539 Due to related parties 71,167

81,810

12,574 Income tax payable 12,209

50,614

7,779 Total current liabilities 2,066,221

2,165,754

332,870











Non-current liabilities:









Bank loans 118,797

-

- Deferred tax liabilities 112,438

73,393

11,280 Other non-current liabilities 42,500

54,574

8,388 Total non-current liabilities 273,735

127,967

19,668











Total liabilities 2,339,956

2,293,721

352,538











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests -

649,246

99,787











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 230

229

35 Treasury stock (178,991)

-

- Additional paid-in capital 2,725,675

2,644,043

406,382 Retained earnings 237,293

1,564,883

240,518 Accumulated other comprehensive income 228,145

84,206

12,943 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 3,012,352

4,293,361

659,878 Noncontrolling interests 188,826

212,603

32,676











Total equity 3,201,178

4,505,964

692,554











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 5,541,134

7,448,931

1,144,879

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)



For The Three Months Ended

31-Dec-16

30-Sep-17

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-17

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 1,274,672

1,194,687

1,387,806

213,302 Utility products and related services 1,009,206

824,764

967,232

148,661 Mobile entertainment 265,466

362,448

399,493

61,401 Others -

7,475

21,081

3,240















Cost of revenues (a) (464,197)

(399,664)

(461,383)

(70,913) Gross profit 810,475

795,023

926,423

142,389















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (235,355)

(174,646)

(151,867)

(23,342) Selling and marketing (a) (408,097)

(409,045)

(420,080)

(64,565) General and administrative (a) (126,846)

(88,737)

(115,089)

(17,689) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (539)

-

(38,690)

(5,947) Other operating income 22,545

9,739

21,307

3,275 Total operating income and expenses (748,292)

(662,689)

(704,419)

(108,268)















Operating profit 62,183

132,334

222,004

34,121 Other income (expense):













Interest income, net 954

7,380

10,227

1,572 Settlement and changes in fair value of contingent consideration (3,011)

-

-

- Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 2,951

(3,867)

(5,943)

(913) Impairment of investments (45,863)

(65,461)

(209,565)

(32,210) Gains (Losses) from equity method investments, net 2,889

(582)

1,921

295 Other income, net 38,648

82,370

1,088,965

167,371















Income before taxes 58,751

152,174

1,107,609

170,236 Income tax benefits (expenses) 9,278

(7,767)

(40,259)

(6,188) Net income 68,029

144,407

1,067,350

164,048 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,254

4,727

20,264

3,115 Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 58,775

139,680

1,047,086

160,933















Earnings per share













Basic 0.04

0.10

0.74

0.11 Diluted 0.04

0.09

0.73

0.11















Earnings per ADS













Basic 0.42

0.97

7.43

1.14 Diluted 0.41

0.95

7.27

1.12















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,384,035,270

1,396,601,023

1,400,420,814

1,400,420,814 Diluted 1,419,820,902

1,429,237,411

1,432,849,633

1,432,849,633 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 138,403,527

139,660,102

140,042,081

140,042,081 Diluted 141,982,090

142,923,741

143,284,963

143,284,963















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments 72,411

(48,572)

(52,267)

(8,033) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net 415

-

(433)

(67) Other comprehensive income (loss) 72,826

(48,572)

(52,700)

(8,100) Total comprehensive income 140,855

95,835

1,014,650

155,948 Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 6,941

2,604

18,568

2,854 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders 133,914

93,231

996,082

153,094















(a) Share-based compensation expenses













Cost of revenues 824

(63)

(981)

(151) Research and development 22,716

2,847

4,471

687 Selling and marketing 34

(1,680)

(3,049)

(469) General and administrative 30,627

20,288

2,933

451 Total 54,201

21,392

3,374

518

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, in'000, except for percentage)























For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

Others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB USD Revenue 967,232

399,493

21,081

-

1,387,806 213,302 Operating profit (loss) 326,950

(61,846)

(39,726)

(3,374)

222,004 34,121 Operating margin 33.8%

(15.5)%

(188.4)%





16.0% 16.0%

























For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2017



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

Others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue 824,764

362,448

7,475

-

1,194,687

Operating profit (loss) 260,490

(104,957)

(1,807)

(21,392)

132,334

Operating margin 31.6%

(29.0)%

(24.2)%





11.1%















































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2016



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

Others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue 1,009,206

265,466

-

-

1,274,672

Operating profit (loss) 317,463

(201,079)

-

(54,201)

62,183

Operating margin 31.5%

(75.7)%









4.9%























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.





CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, in'000, except for per share data and percentage)





























For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2017





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net

Non-GAAP

Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues

Result ($) Revenues 1,387,806













1,387,806





213,302 Cost of revenues (461,383)

33.2%

(981)

0.1%

(462,364)

33.3%

(71,064) Gross profit 926,423

66.8%

(981)

0.1%

925,442

66.7%

142,238



























Research and development (151,867)

10.9%

4,471

0.3%

(147,396)

10.6%

(22,654) Selling and marketing (420,080)

30.3%

(3,049)

0.2%

(423,129)

30.5%

(65,034) General and administrative (115,089)

8.3%

2,933

0.2%

(112,156)

8.1%

(17,238) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (38,690)

2.8%

-

0.0%

(38,690)

2.8%

(5,947) Other operating income 21,307

1.5%

-

0.0%

21,307

1.5%

3,275 Total operating income and expenses (704,419)

50.8%

4,355

0.3%

(700,064)

50.4%

(107,598)



























Operating profit 222,004

16.0%

3,374

0.2%

225,378

16.2%

34,640 Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 1,047,086

75.4%

3,374

0.2%

1,050,460

75.7%

161,453



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.73





0.00





0.73







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 7.27





0.02





7.29







Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 1.12





0.00





1.12

































































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2017





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net





Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues



Revenues 1,194,687













1,194,687







Cost of revenues (399,664)

33.5%

(63)

0.0%

(399,727)

33.5%



Gross profit 795,023

66.5%

(63)

0.0%

794,960

66.5%































Research and development (174,646)

14.6%

2,847

0.2%

(171,799)

14.4%



Selling and marketing (409,045)

34.2%

(1,680)

0.1%

(410,725)

34.4%



General and administrative (88,737)

7.4%

20,288

1.7%

(68,449)

5.7%



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets -

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%



Other operating income 9,739

0.8%

-

0.0%

9,739

0.8%



Total operating income and expenses (662,689)

55.5%

21,455

1.8%

(641,234)

53.7%































Operating profit 132,334

11.1%

21,392

1.8%

153,726

12.9%



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 139,680

11.7%

21,392

1.8%

161,072

13.5%































Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.09





0.02





0.11







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.95





0.15





1.10





























































































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2016





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net





Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues



Revenues 1,274,672













1,274,672







Cost of revenues (464,197)

36.4%

824

0.1%

(463,373)

36.4%



Gross profit 810,475

63.6%

824

0.1%

811,299

63.6%































Research and development (235,355)

18.5%

22,716

1.8%

(212,639)

16.7%



Selling and marketing (408,097)

32.0%

34

0.0%

(408,063)

32.0%



General and administrative (126,846)

10.0%

30,627

2.4%

(96,219)

7.5%



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (539)

0.0%

-

0.0%

(539)

0.0%



Other operating income 22,545

1.8%

-

0.0%

22,545

1.8%



Total operating income and expenses (748,292)

58.7%

53,377

4.2%

(694,915)

54.5%































Operating profit 62,183

4.9%

54,201

4.3%

116,384

9.1%



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders 58,775

4.6%

54,201

4.3%

112,976

8.9%































Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.04





0.04





0.08







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 0.41





0.39





0.80









CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)









Year Ended December 31

2016 2017 2017

RMB RMB USD Revenues 4,564,650 4,974,757 764,606 Utility products and related services 3,870,995 3,439,563 528,651 Mobile entertainment 693,195 1,496,443 229,999 Others 460 38,751 5,956







Cost of revenues (a) (1,543,817) (1,780,089) (273,595) Gross profit 3,020,833 3,194,668 491,011







Operating income and expenses:





Research and development (a) (905,854) (684,863) (105,262) Selling and marketing (a) (1,650,581) (1,656,505) (254,600) General and administrative (a) (561,834) (407,410) (62,618) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (2,889) (38,862) (5,973) Other operating income 87,877 39,852 6,125 Total operating income and expenses (3,033,281) (2,747,788) (422,328)







Operating (loss) profit (12,448) 446,880 68,683 Other income (expense):





Interest income, net 7,783 22,603 3,474 Settlement and changes in fair value of contingent consideration (3,377) (9,014) (1,385) Foreign exchange gain (loss) , net 3,747 (15,224) (2,340) Impairment of investments (141,069) (275,026) (42,271) (Losses) Gains from equity method investments, net (11,363) 495 76 Other income, net 87,831 1,262,551 194,051







(Loss) Income before taxes (68,896) 1,433,265 220,288 Income tax benefits (expenses) 12,189 (57,602) (8,853) Net (loss) income (56,707) 1,375,663 211,435 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 23,818 27,469 4,222 Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (80,525) 1,348,194 207,213







(Losses) Earnings per share





Basic (0.06) 0.96 0.15 Diluted (0.06) 0.94 0.14







(Losses) Earnings per ADS





Basic (0.58) 9.57 1.47 Diluted (0.58) 9.37 1.44







Non-GAAP earnings per ADS





Basic 1.63 10.10 1.55 Diluted 1.59 9.88 1.52







Weighted average number of shares outstanding





Basic 1,387,254,551 1,394,303,326 1,394,303,326 Diluted 1,387,254,551 1,425,154,838 1,425,154,838 Diluted (non-GAAP) 1,423,086,096 1,425,154,838 1,425,154,838 Weighted average number of ADSs used in computation





Basic 138,725,455 139,430,333 139,430,333 Diluted 138,725,455 142,515,484 142,515,484 Diluted (non-GAAP) 142,308,610 142,515,484 142,515,484







Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil





Foreign currency translation adjustments 132,450 (148,304) -22,794 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net 1,241 (433) (67) Reclassification adjustments for gains included in net loss (21,666) - - Other comprehensive income (loss) 112,025 (148,737) (22,861) Total comprehensive income 55,318 1,226,926 188,574 Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to

noncontrolling interests 26,814 22,671 3,484 Total comprehensive income attributable to

Cheetah Mobile shareholders 28,504 1,204,255 185,090







(a) Share-based compensation expenses





Cost of revenues 1,490 762 117 Research and development 148,211 20,691 3,180 Selling and marketing 13,830 39 6 General and administrative 142,618 51,824 7,965 Total 306,149 73,316 11,268

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, in'000, except for percentage)























For The Year Ended December 31, 2017

Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

Others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB USD Revenue 3,439,563

1,496,443

38,751

-

4,974,757 764,606 Operating profit (loss) 979,447

(417,350)

(41,901)

(73,316)

446,880 68,683 Operating margin 28.5%

(27.9)%

(108.1)%





9.0% 9.0%

























For The Year Ended December 31, 2016



Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

Others

Unallocated*

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenue 3,870,995

693,195

460

-

4,564,650

Operating profit (loss) 843,518

(531,989)

(17,828)

(306,149)

(12,448)

Operating margin 21.8%

(76.7)%

(3,875.7)%





-0.3%























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses that are not allocated to individual segments.







CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, in'000, except for per share data and percentage)





























For The Year Ended December 31, 2017





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net

Non-GAAP

Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues

Result ($) Revenues 4,974,757













4,974,757





764,606 Cost of revenues (1,780,089)

35.8%

762

0.0%

(1,779,327)

35.8%

(273,478) Gross profit 3,194,668

64.2%

762

0.0%

3,195,430

64.2%

491,128



























Research and development (684,863)

13.8%

20,691

0.4%

(664,172)

13.4%

(102,081) Selling and marketing (1,656,505)

33.3%

39

0.0%

(1,656,466)

33.3%

(254,594) General and administrative (407,410)

8.2%

51,824

1.0%

(355,586)

7.1%

(54,653) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (38,862)

0.8%

-

0.0%

(38,862)

0.8%

(5,973) Other operating income 39,852

0.8%

-

0.0%

39,852

0.8%

6,125 Total operating income and expenses (2,747,788)

55.2%

72,554

1.5%

(2,675,234)

53.8%

(411,176)



























Operating profit 446,880

9.0%

73,316

1.5%

520,196

10.5%

79,953 Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 1,348,194

27.1%

73,316

1.5%

1,421,510

28.6%

218,482



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.94





0.05





0.99







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 9.37





0.51





9.88







Diluted earnings per ADS (USD) 1.44





0.08





1.52





























































































For The Year Ended December 31, 2016





GAAP

% of Net

Share-based

% of Net

Non-GAAP

% of Net





Result

Revenues

Compensation

Revenues

Result

Revenues



Revenues 4,564,650













4,564,650







Cost of revenues (1,543,817)

33.8%

1,490

0.0%

(1,542,327)

33.8%



Gross profit 3,020,833

66.2%

1,490

0.0%

3,022,323

66.2%































Research and development (905,854)

19.8%

148,211

3.2%

(757,643)

16.6%



Selling and marketing (1,650,581)

36.2%

13,830

0.3%

(1,636,751)

35.9%



General and administrative (561,834)

12.3%

142,618

3.1%

(419,216)

9.2%



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (2,889)

0.1%

-

0.0%

(2,889)

0.1%



Other operating income 87,877

1.9%

-

0.0%

87,877

1.9%



Total operating income and expenses (3,033,281)

66.5%

304,659

6.7%

(2,728,622)

59.8%































Operating (loss) profit (12,448)

0.3%

306,149

6.7%

293,701

6.4%



Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (80,525)

1.8%

306,149

6.7%

225,624

4.9%































Diluted (losses) earnings per ordinary share (RMB) (0.06)





0.22





0.16







Diluted (losses) earnings per ADS (RMB) (0.58)





2.17





1.59









CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, in '000)









For The Three Months Ended

31-Dec-16 30-Sep-17 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB RMB USD Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 58,775 139,680 1,047,086 160,933 Add:







Income tax (benefits) expenses (9,278) 7,767 40,259 6,188 Interest income, net (954) (7,380) (10,227) (1,572) Depreciation and amortization 42,196 33,162 30,377 4,669 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,254 4,727 20,264 3,115 Other non-operating expense (income), net 4,386 (12,460) (875,378) (134,543) Share-based compensation 54,201 21,392 3,374 518 Adjusted EBITDA 158,580 186,888 255,755 39,308

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, in '000)









For The Year Ended December 31

31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB USD Net (loss) income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (80,525) 1,348,194 207,213 Add:





Income tax (benefits) expense (12,189) 57,602 8,853 Interest income,net (7,783) (22,603) (3,474) Depreciation and amortization 163,357 136,301 20,949 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 23,818 27,469 4,222 Other non-operating expense (income), net 64,231 (963,782) (148,131) Share-based compensation 306,149 73,316 11,268 Adjusted EBITDA 457,058 656,497 100,900

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services (Unaudited, in '000)











For The Three Months Ended

31-Dec-16 30-Sep-17 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB RMB USD PC 241,353 144,377 170,259 26,168 Mobile 1,033,319 1,050,310 1,217,547 187,134 Total 1,274,672 1,194,687 1,387,806 213,302

Cheetah Mobile Inc. Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services (Unaudited, in '000)









For The Year Ended December 31

31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB USD PC 1,034,205 659,744 101,400 Mobile 3,530,445 4,315,013 663,206 Total 4,564,650 4,974,757 764,606

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets (Unaudited, in '000)











For The Three Months Ended

31-Dec-16 30-Sep-17 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB RMB USD Domestic 442,089 394,236 543,974 83,607 Overseas 832,583 800,451 843,832 129,695 Total 1,274,672 1,194,687 1,387,806 213,302

Cheetah Mobile Inc. Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets (Unaudited, in '000)









For The Year Ended December 31

31-Dec-16 31-Dec-17 31-Dec-17

RMB RMB USD Domestic 1,817,874 1,639,248 251,947 Overseas 2,746,776 3,335,509 512,659 Total 4,564,650 4,974,757 764,606

