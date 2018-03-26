Chegg Debuts Innovative New Study Product, the Chegg Osmosis Pillow

"Humans only sleep seven to eight hours per night, and for students that is probably closer to three. With this pillow students can end all nighters, actually get some sleep, and improve their grades," said Dmitry Panov, Chief Sleep Scientist, at Chegg. "This memory foam was developed by a top-secret team of engineers in Zurich using special blends of matcha and lavender and was tested all summer long on our interns. The Chegg Osmosis pillow is really the stuff dreams are made of."

The Chegg Osmosis Pillow is available in both regular and travel sizes. Perfect for students that want to learn an entire semester's worth of Physics in one night, or students looking for a quick study session and power nap before the exam.

Learn more about the Chegg Osmosis Pillow by visiting http://www.chegg.com/play/memory-foam-pillow

If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is. Osmosis pillows can't help you study, but Chegg Tutors can. Happy April Fools'!

