"It's truly an honor to receive the AIChE AGILE Award," said Chemours President and CEO Mark Vergnano. "But it's far from an individual achievement. This award is a testament to the combined power of great people and a values-driven culture within Chemours. We're eager to continue advancing higher value chemistry and playing a meaningful role in the larger community of engineers and scientists who make the impossible possible."

As the AGILE Award winner, Vergnano delivered the keynote address earlier today at the AIChE Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety in Orlando, Florida.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

Alvenia Scarborough

Director of Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing

+1.302.773.4507

media@chemours.com

INVESTORS

Alisha Bellezza

VP, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemours-ceo-receives-top-industry-honor-for-innovation--professional-impact-300633621.html

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

http://www.chemours.com

