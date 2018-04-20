Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.
|
4.50%
|
5%
|
5.75%
|
5.75% (Series A)
|
NYSE Symbol
|
CHK Pr D
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Date of Original Issue
|
September 14, 2005
|
November 8, 2005
|
May 17, 2010
|
May 17, 2010
|
Registered CUSIP
|
165167842
|
165167826
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
144A CUSIP
|
N/A
|
165167834
|
165167776
|
165167784
|
RegS CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
U16450204
|
U16450113
|
Clean (no legends) CUSIP
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
165167768
|
165167750
|
Par Value per Share
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
$0.01
|
Shares Outstanding
|
2,558,900
|
1,810,667
|
770,528
|
463,363
|
Liquidation Preference per Share
|
$100
|
$100
|
$1,000
|
$1,000
|
Record Date
|
June 1, 2018
|
May 1, 2018
|
May 1, 2018
|
May 1, 2018
|
Payment Date
|
June 15, 2018
|
May 15, 2018
|
May 15, 2018
|
May 15, 2018
|
Amount per Share
|
$1.125
|
$1.25
|
$14.375
|
$14.375
Chesapeake will release its 2018 first quarter operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 323-794-2093 or toll-free 866-548-4713. The passcode for the call is 2838919. The number to access the conference call replay is 719-457-0820 or toll-free 888-203-1112 and the passcode for the replay is 2838919. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States. The company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas compression businesses.
|
INVESTOR CONTACT:
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Brad Sylvester, CFA
(405) 935-8870
|
Gordon Pennoyer
(405) 935-8878
|
6100 North Western Avenue
P.O. Box 18496
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-declares-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividends-and-provides-2018-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-information-300633421.html
SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation
Share this article