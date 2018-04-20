Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2018 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Information



4.50% 5% 5.75% 5.75% (Series A) NYSE Symbol CHK Pr D N/A N/A N/A Date of Original Issue September 14, 2005 November 8, 2005 May 17, 2010 May 17, 2010 Registered CUSIP 165167842 165167826 165167768 165167750 144A CUSIP N/A 165167834 165167776 165167784 RegS CUSIP N/A N/A U16450204 U16450113 Clean (no legends) CUSIP N/A N/A 165167768 165167750 Par Value per Share $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 Shares Outstanding 2,558,900 1,810,667 770,528 463,363 Liquidation Preference per Share $100 $100 $1,000 $1,000 Record Date June 1, 2018 May 1, 2018 May 1, 2018 May 1, 2018 Payment Date June 15, 2018 May 15, 2018 May 15, 2018 May 15, 2018 Amount per Share $1.125 $1.25 $14.375 $14.375

Chesapeake will release its 2018 first quarter operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 323-794-2093 or toll-free 866-548-4713. The passcode for the call is 2838919. The number to access the conference call replay is 719-457-0820 or toll-free 888-203-1112 and the passcode for the replay is 2838919. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States. The company also owns oil and natural gas marketing and natural gas compression businesses.







INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION Brad Sylvester, CFA (405) 935-8870 ir@chk.com Gordon Pennoyer (405) 935-8878 media@chk.com 6100 North Western Avenue P.O. Box 18496 Oklahoma City, OK 73154

