Chicago-based Veriown Global, Inc. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

"I would like to thank the VGI Board of Directors for extending me this amazing opportunity as the new CEO," said Ms. Harris. "I especially want to thank Steve for his vision and leadership to create VGI's successful business model that has already attracted some of the industry's top investors and partners. As he passes the baton to me, I will diligently put to work my 25 plus years of production/operation business expertise, discipline and experience gained from working for Fortune 50 companies."

Steve Johanns will continue as Chairman of the Board. "As VGI celebrates its milestone achievement of initial funding closure and innovative product development, we are well positioned to embark upon the next stage of company growth." Mr. Johanns continued, "We are incredibly fortunate to have her as our next CEO to lead the company in this critical time of execution."

From 2012 to 2017 Ms. Harris served as Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Nominated by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, she served in an Assistant Secretary level position and was the highest ranking and longest serving person of color at DOE during the Obama Administration. Prior to entering public service, Ms. Harris' leadership of over 25 years in Corporate America ranged from engineer to corporate officer. She served as an executive at General Electric Company (GE) and held several leadership positions in GE's Energy and Industrial Systems businesses. Before joining GE, Ms. Harris was the first African American female officer at ABB, Inc., the world's largest electrical engineering firm where she served as Vice President of Operations & Production. She spent twelve years as a Field Services Engineer and Services Manager with Westinghouse Electric Company, where she was named the youngest manager in the history of the Nuclear Services Division of Westinghouse.

She holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, University of South Carolina and a M.S. in Technology Management, Southern Polytechnic University. She also holds honorary PhDs from Chicago State University and Clark Atlanta University.

About Veriown Global, Inc.: Veriown Global's mission is to improve the lives of the globally unelectrified, unbanked and unconnected by providing a hardware enabled platform-as-a-service. By combining internet-connected solar energy with cloud-based services, Veriown penetrates these hyperlocal economies breaking these last-mile invisible consumers out of the vicious socioeconomic cycle they are trapped in by bringing electricity, connectivity, content and commerce directly into the home and small businesses resulting in a new connected rural ecosystem with solutions that are applicable in both developing markets as well as developed markets in the future.

